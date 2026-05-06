Vancouver police assist whale crash investigation

Vancouver police assist federal investigation into Sea-Doo's collision with whale
Vancouver police assist whale crash investigation
A grey whale is seen surfacing in waters off Vancouver's Stanley Park on Monday, May 4, 2026, after it was struck by a Sea-Doo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Andy Zofka and Anne Zofka (Mandatory Credit)
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Police in Vancouver say they are helping a federal investigation into the collision between a Sea-Doo and a grey whale in the waters off Vancouver this week, that badly injured the rider.

Vancouver police say in a statement that officers are assisting the Department of Fisheries — which has jurisdiction in the case — after the collision close to Siwash Rock off Stanley Park Monday evening.

They say officers "identified and spoke to the operator and multiple witnesses" after receiving calls about the collision that sent the Sea-Doo airborne and dismounted the rider when it crashed down.

The operator of the watercraft was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Vancouver police said they are not able to confirm any injuries to the whale, while Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue said Tuesday that the animal's fate was unclear, although it was seen surfacing again soon after the collision.

The whale had been feeding in Vancouver waters in the past week, drawing crowds of onlookers, and the crash prompted authorities to remind vessels to stay at least 100 metres away from all whale species.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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