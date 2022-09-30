BC Preschool Wants To 'Do Better' After Giving Out Headdress Crafts For Truth & Reconciliation
"We are Indigenous and I was shocked," a mother said of her son's craft.
A preschool in Port Coquitlam, B.C. has apologized after it sent children home with a craft headdress on Wednesday, September 28 in honour of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation.
Samantha Sinclair, who identifies as Indigenous, said her son was sent home from his preschool with a craft headdress, according to a TikTok she posted on September 29.
"So I just picked my son up from preschool, and they had to wear orange today because they're closed on Friday, and this is what all the kids came marching out wearing," Sinclair said as she showed a craft headdress made of paper and feathers to the camera.
"This was their craft for Truth and Reconciliation Day. A headdress."
In the text of the video, Sinclair wrote: "We are Indigenous and I was shocked."
Sinclair told Narcity she was "still processing" what had happened when a friend emailed the teacher about the craft.
"[The] teacher called me directly yesterday and apologized and asked how they can do better and incorporate Indigenous culture year-round," she said.
Sinclair said the teacher went on to explain that she is two-spirited and Indigenous but that her mother was a part of the "Sixties Scoop" of Indigenous children who were removed from their homes in the 1960s and adopted into non-Indigenous families.
Because of that, the teacher told Sinclair she had "nothing of her culture passed down."
"We are not just a day," Sinclair told Narcity. "The fact that they are going to incorporate the culture year-round is huge."
Teacher and part business owner of the preschool, Mila Banfield, told Narcity that they are "deeply sorry" and regret not reaching out to any Indigenous leaders for guidance before preparing artwork for the day.
"We were met by the mom who posted, and she was very kind and used a lot of grace to meet us exactly where we were, and she gave us knowledge on what the headdress actually represents to the Indigenous people."
"We have reached out to the school district Indigenous leaders, and they will be bringing insight to us [and] resources to us," said Banfield. "We'll have access to Indigenous leaders, teachers, artists, [and] Indigenous survivors. Who will bring awareness to us not just as individuals but as an entire staff so we can show up better."
Banfield said it was with “great sadness” that peoples' feelings were hurt and that it was the “furthest” thing from what they wanted to achieve.
The school's name has been removed from this story for safety reasons.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.
