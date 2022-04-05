BC Rolls Back More COVID-19 Restrictions & Advises These People Get A Spring Booster Dose
"This is our time to walk through this transition together."
B.C. health officials announced a string of decisions regarding COVID-19 measures, adding that there is "no magic moment to lift restrictions."
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province will stick to its plan to remove the B.C. Vaccine Card on Friday, April 8.
The removal of the province's vaccine passport means that unvaccinated people, who were previously not permitted to dine inside restaurants and bars, attend movie theatres, or indoor concerts and sports venues, will now be allowed to attend such venues.
Proof of vaccination is still required on federally-regulated travel, such as airplanes.
Health officials also encouraged some citizens to get a fourth booster dose this spring and said that it will begin sending invitations to Indigenous and clinically extremely vulnerable people aged 55 and up, as well as people aged 70 and up.
"There'snoamountofdelayingthatwillmakeitabsolutelysafeallthetime.Soitissomethingthatweneedtofindthisbalance andIbelieveaswe'retransitioningthroughthis,wehavethetoolsthatweknowwork," Dr. Henry said.
"Wehavevaccination,wehavethethingsthatwearegettingusedtobeinginthehabitofdoing —likestayingawaywhenwe'resick,likewearingamaskwhenit'sappropriate," she added.
Dr. Henry also said that it is "timetowalkthroughthistransitiontogether" and she thanked British Columbians for doing their part.
She added that it "hasbeenamostchallengingtime,andwearenotthroughityet.Butyourkindnessandcompassionhasmadethedifferenceinsomanywaysandweneedtokeepdoingthistogetherthroughthisphase.Andaswegettothenextphaseinthespringandfall."
B.C. ended it mask mandates on March 11 and removed measures on long-term care visitation on March 18.