Advertisement Content

You can gift a loved one a whole star thanks to Vancouver's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Honour a milestone or special someone with a star dedication.

Smiling woman holding star gift. Right: Friends stargazing at night.

Dedicate a Star gift. Right: Stargazing under the stars

Courtesy of H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Rad Pozniakov | Unsplash
Sponsored Content

Finding a gift that feels right for a loved one isn't always easy. It can feel like the pressure is on to get them something that not only has meaning but also lasts.

If you truly want an enduring and timeless gift, Vancouver's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre invites you to Dedicate a Star. It's a unique and meaningful way to celebrate a special date, honour a memory, or commemorate an occasion that'll keep shining way into the future.

How To Gift a Star: Choose a star, dedicate it to a person or memory, and receive a personalized certificate and star map that marks its exact spot in the night sky.

The program is offered year-round, making it a timeless way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and memorials. Plus, for a limited time, orders placed in December will also include a premium constellation ornament.

Another great aspect of the campaign is that it's a gift that keeps on giving. Every order helps support the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre's work in bringing educational experiences and cosmic curiosity to the community.

Dedication certificate set Dedicate a Star keepsakeCourtesy of H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

You can place an order online anytime through the Space Centre's website. Those in the Lower Mainland who order by December 16 can have their keepsake package arrive just in time for the holidays. Shipping times will vary for other regions.

Dedicating a star combines sentiment with the wonder of astronomy in a way few gifts can. Whether you're looking for a meaningful way to celebrate a loved one or a major milestone, this unique present creates a lasting connection between a special moment and the night sky.

