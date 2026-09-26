B.C. Conservatives' Doerkson, ex-premier Clark attend Lions game

Doerkson, Clark attend B.C. Lions game
Doerkson, Clark attend B.C. Lions game
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, back right, and former B.C. premier Christy Clark talk while attending the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson was spotted alongside former Liberal premier Christy Clark at a B.C. Lions football game on Friday night.

Doerkson has had no public events or news conferences since a provincial election was called on Tuesday.

He has been interim Conservative leader since Sunday, after the resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Doerkson and Clark, who served as premier from 2011 to 2017, wore Lions gear as the team took on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Clark said prior to the election call that the prospect of one coming less than two years into Premier David Eby's mandate was "absolutely unheard of" and "a disgrace."

She also said she wasn't playing matchmaker between opposition factions and was not deeply involved in negotiations or "anything of that nature."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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