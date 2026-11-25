Grouse Mountain is turning into Vancouver's North Pole just 30 minutes from downtown
The holiday season in Vancouver tends to bring a lot more rain than snow, but you may not realize a full-on winter wonderland is hiding just above the city. The Peak of Christmas returns to Grouse Mountain from November 20 to December 24, transforming the mountaintop into Vancouver's North Pole.
Since Grouse is just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver, your holiday escape is closer than you think. A snowy, twinkling getaway can fit into a weeknight or a lazy Saturday — no hotel booking or long road trip required.
Courtesy of Grouse Mountain
Things to do at The Peak of Christmas on Grouse Mountain
The Light Walk is a natural first stop. Step through a glowing tunnel of lights just off the skating pond, then follow the illuminated paths that wind around Blue Grouse Lake.
If you've got little ones with you, they'll enjoy a visit and a photo with Santa in his workshop, just behind the pond.
From there, lace up for a few laps on what Grouse Mountain calls the only mountaintop outdoor skating pond in the Lower Mainland, with the city lights stretched out far below. It's an easy holiday date night pick, especially with a hot chocolate in hand.
Bringing friends or family? The 3-Line Zipline Tour sends you flying through an illuminated forest with views over the Light Walk, while the Sliding Zone has two groomed lanes for a little friendly competition.
Holiday après eats and drinks at Grouse Mountain
Courtesy of Grouse Mountain
All that fresh mountain air is bound to work up an appetite, and The Peak of Christmas leans into après season with plenty of festive favourites.
Warm up with mulled wine or a winter cocktail, or keep things cozy with a cup of hot chocolate. Fondue is a solid pick for sharing with a partner or a group, while BeaverTails, funnel cakes and roasted chestnuts cover the sweet and snacky side of things.
Whether it's a holiday date night, a night out with friends or a nostalgic outing with the whole family, The Peak of Christmas has plenty of ways to celebrate the season. And with Vancouver's North Pole only 30 minutes from downtown, it's a lot easier to reach than the real thing.
Grouse Mountain's The Peak of Christmas
Price: Entry is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket at $89 per person ($74 for Lower Mainland Residents). Special family pricing for Peak of Christmas is $99-$169 for two adults and two children.
When: November 20 to December 24, 2026.
Address: Grouse Mountain - 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, ON