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This thrilling mountain coaster delivers twists, turns and panoramic views of Vancouver

It's one more reason to head up to Grouse Mountain this summer! 🎢⛰️

A person rides the Grouse Gravity Coaster with the Vancouver skyline in the background.

The Grouse Gravity Coaster

Courtesy of Grouse Mountain
Editor, Studio

There's a new way to experience Grouse Mountain this summer!

The Grouse Gravity Coaster is now open, giving visitors to the Peak of Vancouver an unbeatable way to explore the mountain.

Located beside The Cut, the coaster winds through natural mountain terrain, weaving between trees before opening up to sweeping views of Vancouver. Along the way, riders descend 919 metres down Grouse Mountain.

Whether you're after a thrill or prefer to take in the scenery, you can control your own speed over the 1,434-metre-long track… up to 45 km/h if you're feeling game!

You can also choose to ride solo or with a passenger, making it an option for everything from family outings to date days in the mountains.

Every cart is equipped with advanced safety technology, including automatic magnetic braking and an anti-collision system that helps maintain a safe distance between riders.

Grouse Gravity Coaster rides start at $29, with a second ride available for $13 for people with Mountain Admission or a valid Grouse Mountain Pass.

There's also a Sunset Special Ticket bundle for $49, while Annual Pass+ holders receive one complimentary Grouse Gravity Coaster ride.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, explore new bundles to add a Mountain Zipline Tour, Mountain Ropes Adventure, or both to play more and save more.

Whether you're planning a summer day trip, looking for your next thrill or simply want to experience Grouse Mountain from a new perspective, the Grouse Gravity Coaster is one more reason to make the trip to The Peak of Vancouver this season.

Find more information and book your ride on the Grouse Mountain website.

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