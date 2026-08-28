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Vancouver's streets are getting a dose of vintage whimsy with iconic Guinness murals

Pint-carrying creatures are popping up around the city.

Lobsters with Guinness on the Stanley Park seawall.

Lobsters with Guinness on the Stanley Park seawall.

Courtesy of Guinness Canada
Editor, Studio

A pair of lobsters has claimed a prime spot by the seawall. Toucans are circling Gastown, and one has made itself comfortable atop the Steam Clock.

Vancouver hasn’t changed – but a few familiar places have welcomed some rather unexpected visitors.

This August, Guinness is bringing its Lovely Day Canada campaign to Vancouver, with charming murals popping up throughout the city. The public art project reimagines the work of artist John Gilroy, whose playful animal illustrations first appeared in Guinness ads during the 1930s.

His hand-drawn menagerie went on to become famous around the world, with characters like the pint-balancing toucan earning a lasting place in advertising history. Now, nearly a century later, those vintage characters are trading their original surroundings for Vancouver's mountains, waterfront and historic streets.

Lobsters with Guinness on the Stanley Park seawall. Lobsters with Guinness on the Stanley Park seawall. Courtesy of Guinness Canada

One of the Vancouver-inspired scenes sends two bright red lobsters to the Stanley Park seawall. Each one holds a pint in its claw while the Lions Gate Bridge stretches across Burrard Inlet behind them, framed by the North Shore mountains.

Another scene takes the campaign across the city to Gastown. A toucan balances a pint of Guinness on its beak while perched above the famous Steam Clock, as more pint-carrying birds soar past the neighbourhood's brick buildings.

Together, the two artworks capture different sides of Vancouver: the outdoorsy waterfront city and the historic downtown neighbourhood, both seen through Gilroy's delightfully offbeat imagination.

"Lovely Day for a Guinness" mural in Vancouver's Gastown. "Lovely Day for a Guinness" mural in Vancouver's Gastown.Courtesy of Ace Burton

Whether you're walking the seawall, exploring a neighbourhood or meeting friends after work, keep an eye out for the artworks hidden in plain sight. If you find one, stop for a photo and share the discovery with your crew or tag @Guinness on Instagram.

Afterwards, adults of legal drinking age can wind down over a Guinness or non-alcoholic Guinness 0.

With mountain views, waterfront wandering and some unexpected characters joining the scenery, an ordinary outing might just turn into a lovely Vancouver day.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.



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