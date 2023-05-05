Here's How You Can Get $3,500 To Use Toward Your Education In BC
If you're looking for a career change but lack the training to make a move, you could be eligible to get $3,500 from the B.C. government to help you get there.
The province rolled out an action plan that's aimed to help people land jobs, targeting specific industries with shortages.
"Work is transforming, and we have more job openings than skilled people. That's why we are taking action to make sure people are ready to seize new opportunities and build a good life here in B.C.," B.C. Premier David Eby said in a news release on Tuesday.
The action plan is going to address Indigenous Peoples’ workforce priorities, help people find jobs, make post-secondary education more accessible, and help British Columbians reskill so they can get in-demand jobs.
StrongerBC future skills grant
Part of the $480 million plan is the StrongerBC future skills grant, which will cover up to $3,500 for "eligible short-term skills training at public post-secondary institutions," the government website said.
The B.C. government said that the grant will make it easier for people to get post-secondary training opportunities for in-demand jobs in industries such as tech, housing, construction, and clean energy.
On the flip side, the government said that it will also help employers who are struggling to the find skilled workers they need.
How you can get $3,500
To get the grant you need to be at least 19 years old, have graduated from grade 12 or an equivalent, and live in British Columbia. You also need to be registered in one of the eligible short-term skills training programs.
A list of the programs is available on the government's Education Planner website and includes over 400 options that start training in September.
The type of training eligible for the grant ranges from health care to cybersecurity, so you're likely to find something to fit your career goals.
Once you choose a program, you can register for the September semester, and tell the school directly that you want to get the StrongerBC future skills grant. If you're eligible, the school will simply waive up to $3,500 of your tuition or fees.