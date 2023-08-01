This Little Island Full Of Charm Is Just A 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Looking out at the vast ocean, with salty air blowing through your hair and the sun on your face, it's hard not to let your worries drift away on a BC ferries ride.
If you're itching for an escape from the city, the ferry can take you over to Bowen Island in just 20 minutes, making it the ideal summer day trip spot.
Bowen Island is a tiny place that comes alive especially in the summer, filled with charming shops, beautiful views, and rocky beaches.
You can take the ferry over from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Snug Cove on Bowen Island, and the quick trip is full of breathtaking views. You might even get lucky enough to spot a whale or two on the way.
There are lots of sailing times to choose from too, which makes it easy to plan a last-minute day trip over to the island.
While there you can stroll around the tiny community, wandering in and out of the local shops and boutiques.
Dorman Point Lookout is a popular trail in the area that takes you to a stunning lookout, where you'll see the vast ocean stretching in front of you and islands throughout it. It's also only two and a half kilotmers long, so you won't need to break that much of a sweat.
If you're feeling adventurous you can rent scooters to tour the island on, stopping by the beaches and parks.
While waiting for the ferry back to Vancouver, you can grab dinner and drinks near the waterfront, all while watching the ferries come in and out of the harbour as the sun goes down.
Bowen Island
Why You Need To Go: This quick trip to explore this island is the ideal way to get out of the city and enjoy the small-town lifestyle.
