Police Say A Man Broke Into A BC Home & Tried To 'Pull A Child' Out Of A Bedroom Window

Police are reminding people to lock their doors and windows.

Abbotsford Police Car

Police in Abbotsford, B.C. are looking into a "possible child abduction attempt" that took place Monday night, when an "unknown male" broke into a home.

In a news release, Abbotsford Police said that the man tried to pull the child out of a "ground floor bedroom window" of the home. They added that the child "broke free" and did not suffer any injuries.

Officers say they initially responded to calls of the potential child abduction around 9 p.m on Maple St, an area close to an elementary school.

The incident prompted a call out to multiple Abbotsford Police officers, along with the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit.

“The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has now taken over this investigation and is in the preliminary stages of this investigation," the department stated. "There is no further information at this time and the police will update the public once further information is received."

The report notes that the police are releasing the information about the incident as a precaution and to "remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity."

Police did not say if there are any potential suspects but said the man in question was "unknown."

Abbotsford Police are still looking for any potential witnesses or video footage from the time of the incident. Those with information are being asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

