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You can explore 7 spring/summer 2026 trends at SHEIN’s limited-time Vancouver pop-up

No two visits will be the same. 💅

SHEIN pop-up event Vancouver

Inside SHEIN Vancouver pop-up

Courtesy of SHEIN Canada
Editor, Studio

Vancouver style lovers have a new reason to visit Metropolis at Metrotown.

From April 9 to April 12, SHEIN Canada is hosting an immersive pop-up where visitors can explore their Spring/Summer 2026 collection across seven curated trend spaces, offering a first-hand look at the seasons most anticipated trends – please add this in your own words.

Located near the Kingsway Entrance, the limited-time experience transforms SHEIN's digital world into a physical space where guests can browse, try on pieces and discover seasonal styles in person.

Inside, the pop-up is divided into seven themed trend zones, each designed like its own boutique-style environment.

SHEIN is bringing its fashion-first approach to life with curated, trend-driven collections featured throughout the pop-up. Each space is designed like its own boutique, giving shoppers the chance to touch, feel, and fully immerse themselves into the experience. And if you’re not ready to leave it behind, you can keep the vibe going by exploring these trends anytime by searching “Trends” on the SHEIN app or website.

In the Boho Chic space, visitors will find relaxed silhouettes, crochet textures and earthy tones paired with fringe accents, statement belts and layered jewelry.

Courtesy of SHEIN Canada

The Y3K trend leans futuristic with reflective fabrics, sculptural accessories and chrome-toned palettes that create a sleek, sci-fi-inspired look.

For something more fantasy-inspired, the Mermaidcore zone features seafoam and aqua tones, iridescent finishes, flowing fabrics and pearl-inspired details.

Meanwhile, Poetcore highlights soft vintage silhouettes with lace, airy fabrics and muted pastels that create a romantic, nostalgic feel.

The Preppy Rebel installation mixes classic collegiate pieces with an edge, including pleated minis, blazers, button-down shirts and layered knits.

Visitors can also explore Elevated Athleisure, featuring tailored activewear silhouettes, performance fabrics and refined sporty layers designed for everyday wear.

Rounding out the experience is Quiet Luxe, which focuses on clean tailoring, neutral palettes and subtle textures for a minimalist, understated aesthetic.

Courtesy of SHEIN Canada

Alongside the trend spaces, the pop-up will showcase multiple categories, including women's, men's and kids' apparel, as well as SHEGLAM beauty, accessories, home décor and pet apparel.

The floor set will also be refreshed daily, so each visit may feature new displays and pieces to explore.

Visitors can also touch and try on pieces in person, offering a limited-time chance to experience SHEIN in person.

Shoppers can score exclusive in-store deals with up to 30% off, plus limited-edition gifts with purchase while supplies last. The pop-up is also leaning into the community vibe with a DIY bookmark station where you can get creative and leave your mark on the #SHEINVancouver experience. And of course, there’s a photobooth to snap a few cute pics with your friends while you’re there—running during peak hours and subject to availability.

SHEIN Canada's immersive pop-up in Vancouver

Courtesy of SHEIN Canada

Price: Free to visit, item prices vary.

When:

  • Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown (Near Kingsway Entrance)

4700 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC

Why you need to go: Don't miss the rare chance to shop SHEIN's Spring/Summer 2026 collection in person over seven immersive spaces that are refreshed daily for a unique visit every time.

Entry is subject to venue capacity to ensure a premium experience for all guests. Hours may be adjusted based on popular demand.

Tag your fashion finds with #SHEIN Vancouver on Instagram: @shein_ca and TikTok: @sheinca_

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