This BC Gem Has Small-Town Vibes & It’s Perfect For A Bestie Getaway This Fall
Breathe in the fresh air of the rolling hills.
The leaves are starting to go from green to gold and folks are swapping out their sandals for booties — fall has officially arrived. But even though the temperatures are dropping, you don’t have to leave all those outdoor adventures behind.
Call your friends and pack your bags – it's time to trade in the chilly, crowded city for an escape to the sunny Okanagan, where cozy fall vibes are a given.
Whether you’re planning a bachelorette/bachelor party or you just need a weekend away, Vernon, BC is a small town with something for everyone in your group — from golfing and apple picking to relaxing at the spa.
The climate here’s mild enough for sunshine-filled days way into October, so you and your crew can really take in all the beauty that autumn has to offer.
Book A Luxurious Basecamp
Price: Daily rates start at $399
Address: 301 Village Centre Place, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Predator Ridge is a sprawling resort that offers vacation rentals with full kitchens, balconies, pet-friendly options and more.
With golf courses, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and a hot tub, hiking and biking trails, this spot’s got everything your friend group needs for the ultimate getaway. After a day of exciting activities, you can head next door to unwind at the KurSpa at Sparkling Hill, which offers gorgeous views of the resort.
Test Your Navigation Skills In A Corn Maze
Price: $5 per person for daytime maze
Address: 9380 Hwy. 97N, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Corn mazes are an autumnal rite of passage. The Historic O’Keefe Ranch lets you run through its corn maze multiple times — try it once in daylight and again at night for some added spookiness.
If you really want to test yourselves, take a walk through their haunted maze, “Field of Screams.” Hold on tight to your pals and see who can keep on a brave face the longest.
Hike (Or Bike) Along The Okanagan Rail Trail
Price: Free to enter
Address: Parking available along West Kal Road, Coldstream, BC
Why You Need To Go: This old railway-bed-turned-lakefront route is great for athletic, outdoorsy friend groups. It is planned to reach over 52 kilometres, starting at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ending at the center of Okanagan Lake in downtown Kelowna.
Rent an e-bike or bring your own, but remember to stop and snap a group pic in front of the stunning vistas. For the best experience, try an e-bike adventure to Oyama and back.
Jam To Live Music In An Orchard
Price: Varies
Address: 4667 E Vernon Rd., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: It’s apple season, folks, so why not plan a visit to The BX Press Cidery? This third-generation organic apple orchard is home to over two dozen apple varieties for all the fall vibes.
Grab a big table on their orchard-side patio and listen to great Canadian talent while snacking on charcuterie and seasonal cider. It’s pretty much the perfect way to spend an autumn day.
Challenge Your Mates To A Game Of Golf
Price: Varies
Address: 301 Village Centre Place, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that you’ll have your pick of places to golf in Vernon. Should you find yourself staying at Predator Ridge, you won't have to go very far to get a game in.
The resort features two 18-hole championship courses and a practice facility where you and the gang can battle it out for the “best golfer” title. Treat the winner to a pizza at Pallino’s after, a spot that has cozy vibes on lock.
Spend The Day At The Lake
Price: Free
Address: Ellison Park Road, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Just because it’s autumn, doesn’t mean you can’t have a beach day, and Ellison Provincial Park at Okanagan Lake is one of the province’s most beautiful lakes and beaches.
Go kayaking, swimming or paddle boarding (all the locals do it). If you’re more into leisurely strolls, there are over 6 kilometres of IG-worthy tails to explore at your own pace.
Sample Unique Craft Beer
Price: $10 for a flight of four or $12.50 for a flight of five samples
Address: 2933A 30th Ave., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of downtown Vernon, Marten Brewing Co. is a popular craft microbrewery with options for everyone at the table.
All of their beer is brewed right in the centre of the pub, where there's also a full kitchen. Here, you can find the ultimate food and beer pairing — and maybe you can sip some of your mates’ beer, too. Sharing is caring.
Shop The Fall Harvest
Price: Free to enter
Address: Kal Tire Place 3445 43rd Ave., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Vernon Farmers Market is one of the city’s first, dating back to 1979. Since their start, they've expanded to support over 100 vendors per market, and you’ll want to bring a big tote bag to carry all the local treats you can find here.
Taste the flavours of the fall harvest, sample meats and cheeses, indulge in baked goods and snag some hand-crafted pieces.
Take A Yoga Class With A Twist
Price: $35
Address: 301 Village Centre Place, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: You and your friends can finish off your day of autumnal adventures with a sunset yoga sesh.
Grace & Flow offers classes with awe-inspiring views of Okanagan Lake, plus some vino for you and your crew to sip on as you stretch. If you’re an early riser, they also have sunrise classes complete with mimosas.
Whether your group’s looking for an athletic adventure or a low-key retreat (where you can finally get some cute pics together), Vernon’s the quaint West Coast gem for you.
If you're ready to book your next getaway, you can now fly directly from Vancouver South Terminal to the Vernon Regional Airport with Cascadia Air — prices start at $199 one-way.
Spend some quality time with the people that matter in a place you’ll never forget. The small-town vibes will make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie — and you’ll probably want to come back again in the wintertime to experience it all over again.
