Advertisement Content

You can score big at Vancouver Goldeneyes home games with Scotia Perks

From seat upgrades to player meet and greets, merch discounts and more.

Vancouver hockey game crowd at Pacific Coliseum.

Vancouver hockey crowd at Pacific Coliseum.

Courtesy of Justin Forkheim
Editor, Studio

It's official — the Vancouver Goldeneyes have arrived and are ready to take the PWHL by storm. Vancouver hockey fans can head to Pacific Coliseum to catch the league's biggest stars all season long.

And, if you're also a Scotiabank client, you have even more to look forward to. As the Official Bank of the PWHL, Scotiabank is connecting clients to exclusive benefits via Scotia Perks.

Beginning with Vancouver’s home game against the Montréal Victoire on December 20, Scotiabank clients will get the chance to meet-and-greet opportunities before or after the game with PWHL stars. These experiences beyond the game also include merch giveaways and even free tickets.

So, how do you access these Perks? Simply by being a Scotiabank client. You can log into your Scotiabank mobile app, click on “More”, then open your digital Scotia Perks pass. Alternatively, you can show any Scotiabank credit or debit product in your wallet.

Once in the concourse, the merch stands are hard to miss. If something catches the eye, Scotiabank clients get 10% off in-venue merch, making it even easier to represent the city's newest team.

Scotiabank clients also have a chance to win seat upgrades and get an even better view of the stars on the ice. Better seats just for walking through a door is a pretty great deal.

Scotiabank isn't just bringing extra perks to fans in Vancouver — they're proud to reward their clients and PWHL fans by bringing them closer to their favourite teams in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

By partnering with the PWHL and helping fans get closer to the action through Scotia Perks, Scotiabank is investing in the league, its players, and the future of the game, making it easier for fans to celebrate and enjoy women's sports at every level.

