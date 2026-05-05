Vancouver ex-mayor says B.C. cabinet member under investigation for helping China

Vancouver's ex-mayor says minister investigated
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart says federal lawyers have interviewed him about a B.C. cabinet minister who he says is under investigation for collaborating with China's government.
Stewart told CKNW's Jas Johal show on Monday that Premier David Eby and many fellow members of cabinet know about the investigation.
The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the RCMP said it was looking into the request
The former mayor didn't name the minister he says is under investigation, but says he immediately alerted government officials when he confirmed their identity after his interview with federal lawyers.
He says he made sure the information got "to the top of the chain," but nothing has happened since.
Stewart says Chinese interference in Canadian politics has become a "serious problem both at the civic level, and now at the provincial government level."
He says he is taking a risk in talking about the investigation, because he signed a non-disclosure agreement, although he didn't say with whom.
He says "the reason why you are not hearing about this kind of stuff, is because people are worried about getting sued."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.