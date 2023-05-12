Video Shows A DJ Defending Her Booth From Cringey Partygoers & TikTokers Love Her Moves
"Never touch the DJ board."
If there is someone who has seen all kinds of people at a party, it has to be a DJ. The music pros usually get surrounded by partygoers in their booths, but people sometimes take it too far, and the situation can become a bit cringey.
New York City’s DJ duo Amy and Ani (@amnimusic) were recently playing at a day party when an uncomfortable situation with some partygoers happened.
The pair posted a TikTok video where one of the DJs is playing music when a random person standing right behind her reaches the DJ board and touches it, interrupting the DJ’s beats.
"We love when people come party with us behind the DJ booth, but sometimes they take it too far…NEVER TOUCH THE DJ BOARD," the clip reads. "If the DJ says don’t touch the board, you would think they wouldn’t try to do it again. So sometimes you have to play a little bit of defense while getting ready for your transition."
While the DJ keeps doing her job, the previously mentioned person keeps standing next to her when a man — another partygoer — approaches the DJ intending to make a "little shout out."
"Getting ready to remind everyone there’s only one person who spins the disc…and it’s me," the TikTok post reads after the DJ is seen dropping a new beat.
People in the comment section of the duo’s viral clip are praising the DJ for how she handled the situation.
"Your patience is on point because she would’ve had to go, lol," one person wrote.
"You were too nice. My anger issues could never," another user chimed in.
"The way I cringed when I saw her fingers touch the disc," someone else added. "I’m not a DJ, and I know that’s a BIG no."
"I want to be in a relationship with someone as composed and calm as you are," a TikToker shared.
Looks like there are some patience skills needed in the DJ scene as well.