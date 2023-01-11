We Talked To A Toronto-Based Author & Here's How Her RBC ION+ Visa Card Rewards Her Every Day
It’s got more bang for your buck.
In an expensive city like Toronto, getting rewarded for your everyday spending makes a lot of sense.
As an RBC ION+ Visa cardholder, Toronto-based author Vicky Zhou receives 3x the points for every dollar spent on groceries, dining, gas, rideshare, daily public transit, streaming, digital gaming and subscriptions.
RBC’s new ION and ION+ Visa credit cards are powered by Avion Rewards, so cardholders will also become Avion Premium members of the recently transformed loyalty program. As members, they'll be able to reward themselves by redeeming points for gift cards and merchandise, along with access to best-in-class cash-back savings and offers from more than 1,900 retail partners.
Plus, they’ll discover more ways to earn, redeem and pay with Avion points – all within one convenient loyalty program.
A content creator and social-justice advocate, Zhou's currently studying full time at the University of Toronto in the Master of Public Policy program. She's also the celebrated author of Through My Eyes: Exploring The World While Being Asian.
Narcity Canada spoke with her to learn about her experience as an RBC ION+ Visa cardholder — as well as how she gets rewards faster.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"I am always looking to get more out of my credit card and I think I've finally found something that matches my lifestyle," said Zhou, when asked how her RBC ION+ Visa card helps her maximize her points-earning potential.
With RBC ION and ION+ Visa, cardholders start earning points immediately on everyday things such as groceries, dining, food delivery, daily public transit and more.
"What I love is that I earn points on every purchase and I can redeem them for rewards such as clothes, tech or gift cards," Zhou told Narcity. "I can even pay with points for virtually anything or redeem them to pay my bills, my credit card balance, or send money to friends when we split the bill via Interac e-Transfer."
RBC ION Visa cardholders earn 1.5x Avion points for every $1 spent on groceries, gas, rideshare, daily public transit, streaming, digital gaming and subscriptions, and there's no annual fee for the card. RBC ION+ Visa cardholders pay $4 a month and earn 3x the Avion points for every dollar spent on the above categories plus dining and food delivery — and that's not all.
"I love that there are many perks that come with the card, including the fact that I received 12,000 Avion points when I was approved," said Zhou.
Not only do points add up quickly, but there are also a ton of other benefits to take advantage of through partnered companies. You can save 3 cents per litre every time you fill up at Petro-Canada and earn 20% more Avion points and Petro-Points when you link your ION or ION+ Visa card to your Petro-Points account. You can also get 3 months of complimentary DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program.
"When I added my RBC ION+ Visa Credit card to my DoorDash account, I received a 3-month DashPass subscription — that means free deliveries on certain orders!" Zhou explained.
While she's excited about the points she's collecting, Zhou empathizes with newly migrated folks who are having difficulty navigating Canada's banking system.
"Looking back, I wish there was more guidance and support for newcomers like me when it comes to banking…I wish I had known how to research and compare [banks’] credit card offers, so I could determine which cards provide me with benefits that suit my lifestyle and goals."
Now, RBC is continuing to support Vicky’s financial journey by helping her earn cool rewards with the RBC ION+ Visa.
Zhou has already used some of her Avion points to pay her credit card and utility bills. She's also looking forward to the holiday season when she plans to redeem her points for a new Apple iPad.
Whether it's a latté to fuel those early classes, gas at Petro-Canada for a road trip or just your weekly grocery shop, make the things you're already buying do triple duty with the RBC ION and ION+ Visa cards.
It's an easy way to get more value from your everyday spending.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.Vicky Zhou was compensated for her time and use of creative assets.