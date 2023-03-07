A Wedding Photographer Shared The One Pic All Couples Should Get & TikTokers Say It 'Hurts'
"I wish I had done this."
Wedding photos last a lifetime so it's crucial to get all the right shots on your big day, even if it means dealing with some awkward conversations.
A photographer who shares lots of advice about wedding photos on TikTok says there is one shot in particular that brides and grooms should get on their big day and it's stirring up a lot of reaction online.
TikToker Adam Lowndes, who says he is a wedding photographer, posted a video explaining how he gets the "safety shot" and why it's so important.
In the clip, Lowndes is snapping pictures of a group at a wedding when he asks one person to get out of the frame.
"Safety shot, step off for us mate," he says in the video before everyone starts laughing and a man walks away from the group.
Lowndes then gets the bride or groom's father to take the man's place.
"How to remove the sister's partner from the wedding portrait line up. Just call it what it is!" the caption reads.
@adamlowndesphotography
How to remove the sisters partner from the wedding portrait line up. Just call it what it is! #moddershalloaks #moddershalloaksspa #moddershall #wedding #weddingday #weddingvlog #weddingbts
In an interview with Newsweek, Lowndes who is from Staffordshire, U.K., further explained why the safety shot is important.
"Through experience, I've learnt that it's often important to take a wedding family photograph without the siblings' partners whether they are married, engaged or just dating," the photographer of 13 years said.
"This then went on to be dubbed 'The Safety Shot' whenever I needed to add comedy to a day."
He also noted in the interview that over the years he's come to realize parents appreciate the "more condensed family portraits."
"Nothing I take is definitively the better shot when it comes to family portraits, I'm just trying to cover all basis and future-proof the photographs for as long as possible."
With over 5.8 million views on TikTok, people seem quite divided on how they feel about the expert tip.
A majority of people seemed to either appreciate the advice or wish they had thought of it on their wedding day.
"What a GOOD photographer should do," one person wrote.
"I wish I had done this," another person shared.
"Smart thinking," one TikToker wrote and Lowndes replied with an explanation of why he makes sure to get the shot at every wedding he works at.
"I had a bride ring me up the day after and say thanks for removing the brother's gf as they broke up that evening. Always do it now."
However, not everyone is sold on the idea and many chimed in that they would be hurt if a photographer asked them to do this.
"My husband’s sister's photographer did this to me and it broke my heart. luckily she firmly told me to stay in the shot," one TikTok user commented.
"I would cry," one person wrote before continuing with, "my feelings would still get hurt, even though I understand why. Still wouldn’t be a good feeling to be told to leave photo for it."
"Adding one at a time would be a much more professional way to do this and avoid making it awkward," another person suggested.
Lowndes did explain in a follow-up video why he removes people from the group rather than adding them in and part of the reason is so you don't have to go looking for a particular person when you're ready to have them in the pictures.
Based on a lot of the comments the video garnered, people seem to agree that even if the request seems awkward in the moment, it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to wedding photos!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.