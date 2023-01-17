A Wedding Photographer Charges $1.5K For Insta Content & TikTokers Think It's A 'Good Idea'
You don't need to wait months for your photos!
Most couples want to capture their wedding day perfectly, but many would probably not consider using their iPhones to get the job done... until now.
If you want to ensure you get quality content for your social media then you now have the option of hiring a ‘wedding day content creator’ and one TikToker shows how she does the job.
Taylor Richardson regularly posts on TikTok about her role as a wedding day content creator, and she explains how it’s different to a wedding photographer.
One of the biggest differences between Richardson’s role and that of a photographer is that she doesn’t come to the wedding hauling heavy-duty and expensive photography equipment. Instead, all she needs to create the wedding content is her iPhone and portable light.
During an interview with Business Insider, Richardson shared that she started doing wedding content creation as a full-time job in June of 2022.
@taylorbivey
Replying to @ray_haque looveee 🤍 #bridetok #weddingday #tiktokbrides #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #bridesoftiktok #weddingcontentcreator #weddingevent #eventcontentcreator
The main task designated to her is to capture and document a couple's wedding day, so that they can use the content to post on their social media.
Unlike the photos captured by a wedding photographer, which can sometimes take months to be ready because of the hefty editing process, Richardson’s content is ready almost instantly.
In one of her videos which shows multiple clips from a wedding Richardson shot, her caption says, “POV: you hire me as your wedding day cc (content creator), and you get to relive moments like this the very next day.”
@taylorbivey
so special #weddingcontentcreator #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #bridetok #2023brides #weddingtiktok #weddingcontent
Where professional photographers' photos are destined to end up in a photo album, Richardson’s photos and videos are meant for social media, including TikTok and Instagram.
She says her services also allow the couple and their family and friends to enjoy the day and be more present as they don’t have to worry about getting good photos during the event.
In another TikTok video, which now has over 1.4 million views, Richardson advertises her service by promising that the couple “walk away with 700+ raw videos/ photo’s, knowing [their] bridal party and parent were able to be fully present.”
@taylorbivey
Take me back. Magical magical day #weddingday #bridetok #tiktokbrides #weddingtok #weddingtiktok #bridesoftiktok #weddingdaycontentcreator #wedding
Many people supported the concept in the comments section and called Richardson’s service a genius idea.
One of the top comments under her video reads, “I don't even wanna have my phone on my day this is such a good idea.”
“As a wedding photographer, I actually love this idea!!” wrote another commenter. “This is such an amazing idea to keep everyone present and keep phones out of photos.”
Richardson told Insider that she charges between $1,250 and $1,450 per wedding, depending on the number of hours the couple keeps her.
Richardson described her photography as more “candid” and “personal,” making them different from the more polished look that professional photographers aim for.
“The results end up looking like I was attending the wedding myself, like an amazing friend who never put her phone down the entire day," Richardson told Insider.
It seems like many people could get behind the service provided by Richardson and love the idea of having instant wedding content.