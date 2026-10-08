Sponsored Content

This IKEA insider explains how its famously quirky Swedish names came to be

IKEA is celebrating 50 years in Canada! 🎂

Yellow IKEA signage on a blue building against a blue sky.

IKEA Canada

Wwphoto | Dreamstime
Editor, Studio

If you've ever wandered through IKEA looking for a new bookcase, lamp or storage unit, you've probably found yourself trying to pronounce a Swedish product name or wondering what on earth it means.

From BILLY and KALLAX to POÄNG and KLIPPAN, those distinctive names have become almost as recognizable as the products themselves. And as IKEA celebrates 50 years in Canada, there's perhaps no better time to find out where they actually come from.

It turns out there's a whole system behind them — and it goes all the way back to IKEA's earliest days.

Narcity spoke with Tanya Bevington, Head of Communications at IKEA Canada, to learn how the tradition began, how names are chosen today and what some of the most memorable Swedish names actually mean.

A woman with brown hair wearing a green blazer. Tanya Bevington, Head of Communications at IKEA CanadaCourtesy of IKEA Canada

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

"The story actually goes back to our founder, Ingvar Kamprad, who found product numbers hard to remember and thought names would be much more practical," Tanya said, adding: "He also believed that giving products names helped give them a personality and identity of their own."

And the quirky naming system is particularly well organized.

"There's actually quite a thoughtful system behind it all. Different product categories use names from different groups of words, places or themes. For example, textiles are given Scandinavian girls' names and children's products can be animals or descriptive words."

"So while a product name might look simple on a price tag, there's usually a mix of creativity, tradition and a lot of behind-the-scenes consideration that goes into choosing it," she said.

And that system has produced some names with meanings that make you look at them in a whole new way.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

STORKLINTA, the name of an IKEA chest of drawers, means "a great dandelion," while TACKAN, a soap dispenser, means "female sheep." FJÄLLBO, used for a shelf unit, means "mountain dweller," and the MAMMUT children's furniture range gets its name from "mammoth."

Then there's GODISHUS, meaning "candy house," while BILLY — the name behind one of IKEA's best-known bookcases — is simply a boys' name.

A white dresser covered with assorted candies. Right: A shelf unit with a fur coat and snow. GODISHUS. Right: FJÄLLBOCourtesy of IKEA Canada

Some of the names are tied to Swedish geography. KLIPPAN, used for a sofa, means "the cliff/rock" and is also a town in Southern Sweden, while KALLAX, the name of the familiar shelving unit, is a town in Northern Sweden. And POÄNG, the IKEA armchair, means "point (in a game)."

A blue stool next to a mammoth tusk. MAMMUTCourtesy of IKEA Canada

The Swedish influence, of course, goes well beyond furniture names.

While Tanya said most people would probably point to the meatballs or product names as the most Swedish thing about IKEA, for her, it's "values like simplicity, togetherness, humbleness and making everyday life better for the many people are at the heart of everything we do."

"You even hear it in our everyday language. Across IKEA, co-workers greet each other with hej (hello), gather for fika (coffee break), and use Swedish expressions that have become part of our shared vocabulary around the world like Tack (thank you) and Tillsammans (together)," she said.

"Those traditions keep us connected to our roots and make IKEA feel distinctly Swedish, no matter where you are."

The exterior of the IKEA Canada store in Richmond. IKEA CanadaVolodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

"On a personal level, one of the things I've always loved about IKEA is how many Canadians have an IKEA story. Whether it's a first apartment, a family move, a favourite piece of furniture, or even just a memorable trip to the store, IKEA has become part of so many everyday moments. That's what makes this anniversary feel so special."

Whether you're assembling a KALLAX, settling into a POÄNG or showing off your newfound Swedish vocabulary, IKEA has become a familiar part of life at home in Canada. After 50 years of first apartments, family moves and everything in between, there's a good chance it's found its way into your story too.

To learn more about IKEA Canada, visit the website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

LifestyleCanada

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

Hit-and-run victim found dead days later in Vaughan, Ont., as police look for suspect

Hit-and-run victim found dead days later: police