Here's What's Open & Closed For The 2023 August Long Weekend In Ontario
Your guide to navigating the upcoming Civic Holiday!
Ever find yourself stumped during the 2023 August long weekend, unsure of what's open or closed? Well, you're certainly not the only one. It's precisely why we've rolled up our sleeves and put together a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the holiday weekend with fewer surprises.
Given that this year's Civic Holiday falls on a Monday, August 7, 2023 there's a likelihood that a number of businesses and services that usually operate during weekdays may be closed.
Our handy guide below is designed to offer you a smooth, hassle-free long weekend experience in Ontario. Whether it's your morning coffee shop run or a trip to the grocery store, we've got you covered, all within the time it takes for you to skim your Instagram feed.
Think of this as the perfect solution for the planning you didn't remember to do.
Grocery Stores
Metro: All Metro stores will be open, running regular hours of operation.
Loblaws: Many locations will be closed on the Civic Holiday, August 7, except for a few across the province, including the Bloor Street Independent City Market in Toronto, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Hours may vary over the weekend at some locations so it's recommended that customers check their local store website to avoid any inconvenience.
Longos: All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
No Frills: Stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys: All stores will be open for regular business hours.
Farm Boy: Varying store hours for Monday, August 7, depending on location:
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bronte (Oakville)
Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Front & Bathurst (Toronto)
- Harbourfront (Toronto)
- Sugar Wharf (Toronto)
Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Aukland (Toronto)
- Aurora (Aurora)
- Barrhaven (Ottawa)
- Beaverbrook (London)
- Blossom Park (Ottawa)
- Blue Heron (Ottawa)
- Brantford (Brantford)
- Britannia (Ottawa)
- Cambridge (Cambridge)
- Cornwall (Cornwall)
- Fairway (Kitchener)
- Greenbank (Ottawa)
- Harvard Square (Hamilton)
- Hillside (Ottawa)
- Kanata (Ottawa)
- King & Weber (Kitchener)
- Kingston (Kingston)
- Mapleview West (Barrie)
- Masonville (London)
- Metcalfe (Ottawa)
- Nepean (Ottawa)
- Newmarket (Newmarket)
- Oakwoods (Oakville)
- Orleans (Ottawa)
- Pickering Town Centre (Pickering)
- Signature Centre (Ottawa)
- St Catharines (St. Catharines)
- Stittsville (Ottawa)
- Stone Road (Guelph)
- Tenth Line (Ottawa)
- Trainyards (Ottawa)
- Walkers Line (Burlington)
- Wellington South (London)
- Westboro (Ottawa)
- Yonge & Silver Maple (Richmond Hill)
- Yonge & Soudan (Toronto)
Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Alderwood (Toronto)
- College and Bay (Toronto)
- Dupont & Christie (Toronto)
- Leslieville (Toronto)
- St. Clair (Toronto)
- Whitby (Whitby)
Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre (Ottawa)
Liquor
LCBO: Most LCBO stores will be open on August 7. For specific store hours, we recommend checking the store locator on LCBO.com.
Beer Store: The Beer Store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Civic holiday.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: 11a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
Toronto Public Service: Only select recreational centres will remain open.
TTC: The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule for the Civic Holiday with service from 6 a.m. to 2. a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Theatres will be open
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.