Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Things To Do
things to do in whistler

Whistler Has A 3-Day Craft Beer Trail & Here’s Why October Is The Perfect Time For It

A hopping good time.

Whistler Has A 3-Day Craft Beer Trail & Here’s Why October Is The Perfect Time For It
@aubreecolquhoun | Instagram, @hp208 | Instagram

Though fall has arrived, it's not quite yet the time to retreat indoors. The rich colours of autumn are beginning to come out, which means it's the perfect occasion for a Whistler getaway.

Home to gorgeous mountains, lakes and a scenic village, Whistler is one of B.C.'s greatest spots for outdoor adventures year round. And if you're a lover of craft beer, you'll want to hit every stop on a Whistler route that's totally dedicated to ale.

Stouts, lagers, IPAs and more can be found along the Whistler Ale Trail, a guided three-day itinerary that takes you to some of Whistler's favourite breweries, eateries and cultural destinations.

This October is the best time to explore the Ale Trail, as Whistler celebrates Craft Beer Month with a flight of over 40 events happening in the area. There'll be activities ranging from beer-themed bingo to beer brunches every weekend.


Don your mountain fleece for a few days of locally sourced meals, tasty craft beers and 'gram-worthy views. The memories made this October in Whistler will last a lifetime, even if the four-packs you bought don't.

Day 1: 

Start Your Trail Off Right With Organic Bites & Sips

Price: 💸

Address: 2-1209 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Start your day off with some organic and plant-based eats to energize you. This spot's all about whole foods and fresh smoothies. Get a head start on the fermented bevvies with a morning shot of kombucha.

If you miss your alarm, fret not: the lunch menu offers nutritious meals to put some pep in your step.

Website

Axe Throwing Makes A Great Early Tour Stop

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1208 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Throwing axes is an unexpected — but super fun — way to warm up from the cool autumn weather. This activity means guaranteed fun and laughter for you and the crew.

Make sure to try your hand at this before taste testing any brews.

Website

Bingo Meets Boutique Brews For Craft Beer Month

Price: 💸

Address: #2-1212 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Whistler's Coast Mountain Brewing has a wide range of boutique, seasonal beers that you have to try while you're in the area. Take home a four-pack of tallboys as a souvenir — the label art is inspired by the surrounding wildlife and scenery.

Plus, for Whistler Craft Beer Month, there's a Coast Mountain Brewing Bingo challenge. Grab a playing card at the brewery and, as you continue along the Ale Trail, collect a sticker for every Coast Mountain beer you drink at each spot. Once your card is full, return to Coast Mountain, say "Bingo!" and get a free 20 oz pint.

Bonus: your name will be entered in a raffle to win a Prior Snowboard that features a custom Coast Mountain Brewing top sheet.

Website

Find Out What Makes This Brewery's Craft Products So Colourful

Price: 💸

Address: 1045 Miller Creek Rd., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: A Function Junction staple, Whistler Brewing is a pioneer in B.C craft beer, having opened in 1989. Though it may have been around for a while, that doesn't stop them from serving up fresh and unique flights. They also have gluten-free options and wines made in house.

Home to the purple beer, the Miller Creek taphouse is proud of its hometown and each can features the work of the province's artists. Swing by on October 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a free Beer & Live Music event — sip on your fave brew and enjoy some tunes by Pierre Eady.

Website

Grab A Slice At Pizzeria Antico

Price: 💸💸

Address: #101 - 4369 Main St., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Wood-fired pizza. If that isn't enough to sell you on this place, the rustic charm absolutely will. Plus, they have 18 local B.C. beer taps, eight wine taps and a delicious drink menu. All sauces, dough, bread, fior di latte, ricotta and dolci are made in-house daily.

As Whistler's only Neapolitan pizza restaurant, Pizzeria Antico is not to be missed.

Website

Day 2: 

Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Purebread

Price: 💸

Address: 4338 Main St., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: The fresh loaves at this bakery are so good, you'll want to come back here even after your Ale Trail adventure. Start your day off with fresh pastries from this family-owned shop.

Purebread even caught the attention of Vogue, The New York Times and Gwyneth's Goop. Find out exactly what the fuss is all about and try some of this deliciousness for yourself.

Website

Mix It Up At Brickworks Public House

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: #20 - 4308 Main St., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Stocked with local craft beers and over 30 varieties of gin (the largest selection in Whistler), this gastropub is a perfect stop to switch things up (if you wish) or get in your first hops of the day. With a menu full of farm-fresh veg and boutique meats, this lunch makes for a decadent experience.

Join in for a Tap Takeover on October 22nd as two Port Moody Breweries bring all their juicy, hoppy goodness to Whistler.

Website

Blend In With The Locals At Brewhouse

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Swing by High Mountain Brewing, or, as the locals call it, Brewhouse. This spot was once one of the only places on the block to serve B.C. craft beer, making it a rite of passage for both residents and visitors.

The Brewhouse 5 Rings IPA was named best IPA at the BC Beer Awards in 2012 and 2014, and it's only available here!

Website

Kick Back On The Patio At Beacon Pub & Eatery

Price: 💸💸

Address: #7 - 4154 Village Stroll, Whistler, BC /

Why You Need To Go: The patio at Beacon Pub and Eatery is one of the best in the Village, so sitting outside is almost mandatory. With local crafts on tap and an extensive menu, this neighbourhood gem is a must-visit.

Don't forget to try the weekend feature on the menu while you're here. Alternatively, poutine is always a good choice.

Website

Day 3:

Learn About The Squamish & Lil'wat Nations

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: History, art and tradition meet in the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre — a space dedicated to telling the stories and celebrating the culture of the Squamish (Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh) and Lil'wat (L̓il̓wat7úl) First Nations.

Take a guided tour of the interactive museum, treat your taste buds to bison chilli tacos and freshly baked bannock at the Thunderbird Café and pick up one of the works of art by local Indigenous artisans at the gift shop.

Website

Take In B.C. Culture At The Audain Art Museum

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4350 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: This gallery has a collection of historic Indigenous masks, contemporary Canadian art and exhibitions from around the globe.

The space itself is 'gram-worthy, and it's a great place to wind down from your busy itinerary and take in some beautiful works of art.

Website

Settle In For Some New York-Style Pizza & Tap Beer

Price:💸💸

Address: 4557 Blackcomb Way, Whistler BC

Why You Need To Go: Handlebar is a cozy après spot and a go-to for meeting new folks, hearing a grand tale and tasting a flight of locally brewed honey-coloured ale. This is the Ale Trail, after all.

Plus, you can grab a slice of New York-style pizza. How could you go wrong?

Website

Go Back To Whistler's Roots At The Original Craft Beer Pub

Price:💸💸

Address: 4753 Chateau Blvd., Whistler BC

Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood pub has low-key vibes and brews on tap to impress any beer buff. Tuck into a corner couch and delight your taste buds as you make your way through the impressive B.C. beers on offer.

Plus, there are board games. Yeah, you'll want to stay awhile.

Website

End Your Ale Trail Journey With A Hearty Meal & Premium Craft Brews

Price: 💸💸

Address: 101 – 4368 Main St., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Invite some of the friends you've made along the way to join you at Hunter Gather. Come for the funky decor, stay for the 11 beers on tap. This is a charming spot where it's all about self-serve and unique bites (think hearty sandwiches, healthy veggie bowls and unique sides).

End your Ale Trail adventure among welcoming locals, tasty food and — of course — some brews.

Website


Exploring Whistler's Ale Trail is no single-day feat. Plan your visit in October to join in the 40+ special events and experiences happening as part of Whistler Craft Beer Month.

Luckily, autumn in Whistler means great rates. You can stay three or more nights from just $129/night and you'll get a free $100 voucher that's redeemable at participating Whistler eateries and pubs. Remember to plan ahead and make reservations before you begin your journey.

Go all in on the Ale Trail itinerary and take pics along the way to capture the special memories.

For more information on planning your Whistler ale-themed trip, visit the Whistler Craft Beer Month website and find them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you are going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less