Whistler Has A 3-Day Craft Beer Trail & Here’s Why October Is The Perfect Time For It
A hopping good time.
Though fall has arrived, it's not quite yet the time to retreat indoors. The rich colours of autumn are beginning to come out, which means it's the perfect occasion for a Whistler getaway.
Home to gorgeous mountains, lakes and a scenic village, Whistler is one of B.C.'s greatest spots for outdoor adventures year round. And if you're a lover of craft beer, you'll want to hit every stop on a Whistler route that's totally dedicated to ale.
Stouts, lagers, IPAs and more can be found along the Whistler Ale Trail, a guided three-day itinerary that takes you to some of Whistler's favourite breweries, eateries and cultural destinations.
This October is the best time to explore the Ale Trail, as Whistler celebrates Craft Beer Month with a flight of over 40 events happening in the area. There'll be activities ranging from beer-themed bingo to beer brunches every weekend.
Don your mountain fleece for a few days of locally sourced meals, tasty craft beers and 'gram-worthy views. The memories made this October in Whistler will last a lifetime, even if the four-packs you bought don't.
Day 1:
Start Your Trail Off Right With Organic Bites & Sips
Price: 💸
Address: 2-1209 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Start your day off with some organic and plant-based eats to energize you. This spot's all about whole foods and fresh smoothies. Get a head start on the fermented bevvies with a morning shot of kombucha.
If you miss your alarm, fret not: the lunch menu offers nutritious meals to put some pep in your step.
Axe Throwing Makes A Great Early Tour Stop
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1208 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Throwing axes is an unexpected — but super fun — way to warm up from the cool autumn weather. This activity means guaranteed fun and laughter for you and the crew.
Make sure to try your hand at this before taste testing any brews.
Bingo Meets Boutique Brews For Craft Beer Month
Price: 💸
Address: #2-1212 Alpha Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whistler's Coast Mountain Brewing has a wide range of boutique, seasonal beers that you have to try while you're in the area. Take home a four-pack of tallboys as a souvenir — the label art is inspired by the surrounding wildlife and scenery.
Plus, for Whistler Craft Beer Month, there's a Coast Mountain Brewing Bingo challenge. Grab a playing card at the brewery and, as you continue along the Ale Trail, collect a sticker for every Coast Mountain beer you drink at each spot. Once your card is full, return to Coast Mountain, say "Bingo!" and get a free 20 oz pint.
Bonus: your name will be entered in a raffle to win a Prior Snowboard that features a custom Coast Mountain Brewing top sheet.
Find Out What Makes This Brewery's Craft Products So Colourful
Price: 💸
Address: 1045 Miller Creek Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: A Function Junction staple, Whistler Brewing is a pioneer in B.C craft beer, having opened in 1989. Though it may have been around for a while, that doesn't stop them from serving up fresh and unique flights. They also have gluten-free options and wines made in house.
Home to the purple beer, the Miller Creek taphouse is proud of its hometown and each can features the work of the province's artists. Swing by on October 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a free Beer & Live Music event — sip on your fave brew and enjoy some tunes by Pierre Eady.
Grab A Slice At Pizzeria Antico
Price: 💸💸
Address: #101 - 4369 Main St., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Wood-fired pizza. If that isn't enough to sell you on this place, the rustic charm absolutely will. Plus, they have 18 local B.C. beer taps, eight wine taps and a delicious drink menu. All sauces, dough, bread, fior di latte, ricotta and dolci are made in-house daily.
As Whistler's only Neapolitan pizza restaurant, Pizzeria Antico is not to be missed.
Day 2:
Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Purebread
Price: 💸
Address: 4338 Main St., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: The fresh loaves at this bakery are so good, you'll want to come back here even after your Ale Trail adventure. Start your day off with fresh pastries from this family-owned shop.
Purebread even caught the attention of Vogue, The New York Times and Gwyneth's Goop. Find out exactly what the fuss is all about and try some of this deliciousness for yourself.
Mix It Up At Brickworks Public House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: #20 - 4308 Main St., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Stocked with local craft beers and over 30 varieties of gin (the largest selection in Whistler), this gastropub is a perfect stop to switch things up (if you wish) or get in your first hops of the day. With a menu full of farm-fresh veg and boutique meats, this lunch makes for a decadent experience.
Join in for a Tap Takeover on October 22nd as two Port Moody Breweries bring all their juicy, hoppy goodness to Whistler.
Blend In With The Locals At Brewhouse
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Swing by High Mountain Brewing, or, as the locals call it, Brewhouse. This spot was once one of the only places on the block to serve B.C. craft beer, making it a rite of passage for both residents and visitors.
The Brewhouse 5 Rings IPA was named best IPA at the BC Beer Awards in 2012 and 2014, and it's only available here!
Kick Back On The Patio At Beacon Pub & Eatery
Price: 💸💸
Address: #7 - 4154 Village Stroll, Whistler, BC /
Why You Need To Go: The patio at Beacon Pub and Eatery is one of the best in the Village, so sitting outside is almost mandatory. With local crafts on tap and an extensive menu, this neighbourhood gem is a must-visit.
Don't forget to try the weekend feature on the menu while you're here. Alternatively, poutine is always a good choice.
Day 3:
Learn About The Squamish & Lil'wat Nations
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: History, art and tradition meet in the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre — a space dedicated to telling the stories and celebrating the culture of the Squamish (Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh) and Lil'wat (L̓il̓wat7úl) First Nations.
Take a guided tour of the interactive museum, treat your taste buds to bison chilli tacos and freshly baked bannock at the Thunderbird Café and pick up one of the works of art by local Indigenous artisans at the gift shop.
Take In B.C. Culture At The Audain Art Museum
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4350 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This gallery has a collection of historic Indigenous masks, contemporary Canadian art and exhibitions from around the globe.
The space itself is 'gram-worthy, and it's a great place to wind down from your busy itinerary and take in some beautiful works of art.
Settle In For Some New York-Style Pizza & Tap Beer
Price:💸💸
Address: 4557 Blackcomb Way, Whistler BC
Why You Need To Go: Handlebar is a cozy après spot and a go-to for meeting new folks, hearing a grand tale and tasting a flight of locally brewed honey-coloured ale. This is the Ale Trail, after all.
Plus, you can grab a slice of New York-style pizza. How could you go wrong?
Go Back To Whistler's Roots At The Original Craft Beer Pub
Price:💸💸
Address: 4753 Chateau Blvd., Whistler BC
Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood pub has low-key vibes and brews on tap to impress any beer buff. Tuck into a corner couch and delight your taste buds as you make your way through the impressive B.C. beers on offer.
Plus, there are board games. Yeah, you'll want to stay awhile.
End Your Ale Trail Journey With A Hearty Meal & Premium Craft Brews
Price: 💸💸
Address: 101 – 4368 Main St., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Invite some of the friends you've made along the way to join you at Hunter Gather. Come for the funky decor, stay for the 11 beers on tap. This is a charming spot where it's all about self-serve and unique bites (think hearty sandwiches, healthy veggie bowls and unique sides).
End your Ale Trail adventure among welcoming locals, tasty food and — of course — some brews.
Exploring Whistler's Ale Trail is no single-day feat. Plan your visit in October to join in the 40+ special events and experiences happening as part of Whistler Craft Beer Month.
Luckily, autumn in Whistler means great rates. You can stay three or more nights from just $129/night and you'll get a free $100 voucher that's redeemable at participating Whistler eateries and pubs. Remember to plan ahead and make reservations before you begin your journey.
Go all in on the Ale Trail itinerary and take pics along the way to capture the special memories.
For more information on planning your Whistler ale-themed trip, visit the Whistler Craft Beer Month website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you are going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.