A Wild Baby Bobcat Nearly Died But Was Saved Thanks To A Shelter Cat Named Smuckers
Smuckers has now been adopted!
In what's being called a "tale of two kitties," a shelter cat in Canada came to the rescue of a wild baby bobcat by donating blood to help save her life.
On December 27, the Atlantic Wildlife Institute got a call about the bobcat being found in a homeowner's barn. She was alive but non-responsive, weighing only 3 pounds, and was then taken to the Douglas Animal Hospital in Fredericton, New Brunswick.
The hospital said on Facebook that she was dehydrated, cold, starved and anemic (low blood count) when she came in and it caused her organs to start to fail.
While the baby bobcat got around-the-clock care and her condition began to improve, she still had anemia, so it was decided that she needed a blood transfusion.
Local SPCAs loaned the Douglas Animal Hospital some of their cats for the transfusion and it was a cat named Smuckers from the Fredericton SPCA who was the only match who could "come to the rescue" on January 3.
The bobcat's blood transfusion went "very well" and while she still isn't out of the woods, the hospital said she's a fighter.
Although she's still in serious condition, Fredericton SPCA posted that the little animal now has a better chance at recovery because of the donation that Smuckers made.
"He felt like a star," Fredericton SPCA said on Facebook.
Now, Smuckers has been adopted and he's in his forever home!
Both the Douglas Animal Hospital and Fredericton SPCA said they're hoping for the bobcat's full recovery.