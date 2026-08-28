Wildfire near Summerland, B.C., that forced thousands to evacuate is declared held

Wildfire near Summerland, B.C., is declared held
Wildfire near Summerland, B.C., is declared held
The Bald Range wildfire, in the south Okanagan region, burns in Summerland, B.C., late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

A wildfire that forced thousands to flee in British Columbia's South Okanagan region, destroying numerous homes as it roared toward the community of Summerland three weeks ago, has been declared held.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Bald Range fire is expected to remain within its current perimeter of about 252 square kilometres west of Summerland.

It's also no longer classified as a wildfire of note, leaving two such fires in the province — one near Boston Bar and another near Clinton.

The Bald Range fire has been among the most destructive in B.C. this season, destroying or damaging about 150 structures in the area and causing the evacuation of about 20,000 people.

One woman died trying to get out, and the small community of Faulder was almost completely destroyed.

The province declared a state of emergency on Aug. 8 as the fire loomed over Summerland, but it was lifted on Thursday on the advice of emergency officials.

Across B.C., the number of active wildfires has risen to 210, with about 40 started in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

About 95 fires continue to burn out of control, as crews deal with new ignitions sparked by widespread lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says smoke is visible in the Osoyoos area due to a wildfire across the U.S. border in Washington state, but there's no immediate threat to Canadian communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

What to know about the Bald Range fire and B.C.'s wildfire emergency

What to know about B.C.'s wildfire emergency

Woman dead in B.C. wildfire as grim video reveals village in ruins

Woman dead in B.C. fire as video shows devastation

Evacuations underway as new Okanagan, B.C., wildfire explodes in size

Evacuations as new Okanagan fire explodes in size

Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places

You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.

You could see the northern lights and a lunar eclipse almost everywhere in Canada tonight

The dark red hue of the moon will make the aurora easier to view!

Flight controllers allegedly punched out early before Air Canada plane crash

Controllers allegedly left early before jet crash

This Ontario park has a 2.5 km beach with soft-sand shores and very warm, shallow waters

It's a little summer paradise.

I'm an Ottawa local — These 9 restaurants are so good I recommend them to everyone

These are the places I trust for a seriously good meal every single time. 🍔

We checked the prices of 14 snacks at Costco and Bulk Barn to see which store is cheaper

There are name-brand and Kirkland Signature products.

21 Dollarama travel essentials under $6 that every traveller should have in their luggage

As someone who travels a lot, these cheap finds are ALWAYS in my suitcase. ✈️

Who gets to name a lake? What to know about Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario

Can Trump really rename Lake Ontario?

7 fun things to do in Toronto before summer ends to make the most of what's left

A Toronto local's end-of-summer bucket list, from rooftop drinks to movies under the stars.✨