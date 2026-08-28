Wildfire near Summerland, B.C., that forced thousands to evacuate is declared held
A wildfire that forced thousands to flee in British Columbia's South Okanagan region, destroying numerous homes as it roared toward the community of Summerland three weeks ago, has been declared held.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Bald Range fire is expected to remain within its current perimeter of about 252 square kilometres west of Summerland.
It's also no longer classified as a wildfire of note, leaving two such fires in the province — one near Boston Bar and another near Clinton.
The Bald Range fire has been among the most destructive in B.C. this season, destroying or damaging about 150 structures in the area and causing the evacuation of about 20,000 people.
One woman died trying to get out, and the small community of Faulder was almost completely destroyed.
The province declared a state of emergency on Aug. 8 as the fire loomed over Summerland, but it was lifted on Thursday on the advice of emergency officials.
Across B.C., the number of active wildfires has risen to 210, with about 40 started in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
About 95 fires continue to burn out of control, as crews deal with new ignitions sparked by widespread lightning strikes.
Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says smoke is visible in the Osoyoos area due to a wildfire across the U.S. border in Washington state, but there's no immediate threat to Canadian communities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.
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