Ex-Manitoba law dean arrested in France, faces extradition on fraud charge
Police say a former law dean at the University of Manitoba is facing extradition on a fraud charge after he was arrested in France.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued earlier this year for Jonathan Black-Branch, who was the law dean at the post-secondary institution from 2016 before leaving suddenly in 2020, on the charge of fraud over $5,000.
An internal investigation done by the university, based off a complaint, found Black-Branch misused and mismanaged more than $660,000 of the school's funds for personal bills, pricey meals at a members-only club and personal education at Ivy League schools.
Black-Branch was disbarred by the Law Society of Manitoba in 2024 after the investigation.
Winnipeg police would not provide details relating to Black-Branch's arrest, saying the matter is currently before the French court system.
Police say more information will be provided if the extradition application is successful and he is returned to Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.