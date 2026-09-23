Ex-Manitoba law dean arrested in France, faces extradition on fraud charge

Former law dean nabbed in France on fraud warrant
Former law dean nabbed in France on fraud warrant
University of Manitoba photographed Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

Police say a former law dean at the University of Manitoba is facing extradition on a fraud charge after he was arrested in France.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued earlier this year for Jonathan Black-Branch, who was the law dean at the post-secondary institution from 2016 before leaving suddenly in 2020, on the charge of fraud over $5,000. 

An internal investigation done by the university, based off a complaint, found Black-Branch misused and mismanaged more than $660,000 of the school's funds for personal bills, pricey meals at a members-only club and personal education at Ivy League schools. 

Black-Branch was disbarred by the Law Society of Manitoba in 2024 after the investigation.

Winnipeg police would not provide details relating to Black-Branch's arrest, saying the matter is currently before the French court system. 

Police say more information will be provided if the extradition application is successful and he is returned to Winnipeg. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

WinnipegNewsCanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

I moved from Ontario to the Maritimes – These 5 East Coast norms were major culture shocks

Planning a move east? Read this first! 👀

Suspect in Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting has died, police watchdog confirms

Ontario synagogue shooting suspect has died: SIU

This breathtaking Ontario restaurant is the only 2-star Michelin spot in the province

It's also been named Canada's best restaurant.

Carney pledges $100 million aid for Palestinians, mulls RCMP training in Gaza

Carney pledges $100 million for Palestinians

I compared Loblaws, Sobeys & Metro loyalty prices — Here's where I found the best deals

Some had discounts of up to $4 per item — that can add up fast! 💰

Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.

This 2-hour train ride from Ottawa whisks you away to Canada's best autumn town

Leave the car at home this fall. 🍂 🚞