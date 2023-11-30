You Can Advance Your Career At This Modern Health Care Facility & The Advantages Are Amazing
Embrace a sense of community!
If you're a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse searching for an exciting career advancement opportunity, Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island is calling your name! Located just 30 minutes from Victoria, this community hospital offers more than just a job; it offers a chance to be part of a tight-knit community.
At Saanich Peninsula Hospital, you'll discover modern facilities, a commitment to quality and safety, and an inclusive atmosphere. Here, everyone knows each other, ensuring a seamless workflow and creating a strong sense of belonging. You'll become part of a professional team dedicated to providing superior health care services to over 114,000 residents from Saanich, Central Saanich, North Saanich, and beyond.
But the perks don't stop at job satisfaction. Nestled in the picturesque Saanich Peninsula, the hospital is surrounded by stunning coastal landscapes and lush gardens, offering endless outdoor adventures right at your doorstep. From salmon fishing and biking to hiking and jogging, you'll find plenty to love about life on "Canada's Hawaii."
Saanich Peninsula Hospital
Where: Saanich Peninsula, Vancouver Island, BC
Available Positions: Registered Nurse and Licensed Practical Nurse
Why you should apply: Are you ready to take the next step in your nursing career and join a community that values your contribution? Saanich Peninsula Hospital might just be the perfect fit for you. And with the potential for relocation assistance for successful applicants, there's never been a better time to make the move. Apply today and start making a difference in a community that cares!
The District of Saanich lies within the territories of the lək̓ʷəŋən peoples represented by the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations and the W̱SÁNEĆ peoples represented by the Tsartlip, Pauquachin, Tsawout, Tseycum and Malahat Nations.