You Can Buy This Tiny Florida Island & It's Cheaper Than A Luxurious Home In The City (VIDEO)
It could be like your own private sanctuary! 🏝️
If you’ve ever wondered if buying a piece of land in the middle of the water — also known as an island — is possible, then the short answer is yes, and you can even find it cheaper than a luxurious single home in a busy city.
In the middle of the Florida Keys lies Pretty Joe Rock, a tiny private 0.25-acre island currently looking for a new owner.
"Out of the approximately 1,700 islands in the Florida Keys, only 34 offshore properties feature houses on them, and only nine islands have only one house," the Private Islands Inc. listing reads. Small Pretty Joe Rock checks off all of these characteristics.
Florida Keys: Pretty Joe Rock-Fine Livingwww.youtube.com
Additionally, this island won’t give you a headache when it comes to basic services. The tiny piece of land includes mainland electricity, city water, shore access with a private dock, and parking.
Whether you’re looking to make this area your private sanctuary or a vacation spot, you also have the advantage of being offshore from the city, Marathon, FL, specifically. This means that if you need to go shopping or want to enjoy a nice dinner at a restaurant, you’ll just have to take a quick boat ride, and voilà!
All of the Key West attractions are also an hour’s drive away from this tropical and isolated destination.
If having an entire island for yourself is not tentative enough, you might also want to consider that Pretty Joe Rock has stunning mangrove trees, a dock where you can spend hours fishing, and of course, lots of water where you can practice some snorkeling and see the wild sea life in the area. Seriously, which city house comes with that?
"The island's lush vegetation and beautiful landscaping includes orchids and other exotics, and wildlife flourishes all around, including dolphins, sea turtles, manatees, pelicans, parrots, and a variety of other birds," the listing states.
Looks like a little bit of isolation never hurt anybody.