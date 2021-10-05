You Can Check Your Credit Score For Free In Canada Right Now & Here’s How It Works

Narcity spoke with Angela Iermieri, a financial planner and spokesperson for Desjardins, who gave us the 411 on how to master our credit scores.
How is a credit score calculated?
"A credit score is calculated using information from your credit report. So, your credit score is a number," Iermieri says.
"When you start getting credit, obviously, it's calculating the credit that you're given and that lenders give you. So, if you have no credit, you will not have a credit score. And the same thing goes for credit history, the more history you have with your credit, the more the credit score will be accurate on the way that you use credit and reimburse credit," she adds.
What is a good credit score?
According to Iermieri, a good credit score can typically fall anywhere between the 700 to 800 range. So if you're in and around there, you're doing great.
"[Anything] higher than that is excellent," she says.
What affects a credit score the most?
Iermieri says one of the biggest things is obviously how you use your credit, and if you pay all your bills on time.
"If you don't pay it on the due date, then we know that you have late fees. But you also tend to have a bad credit report after 30, 60 or 90 days. Any missed payments or late payments will be reported to the credit bureaus, so that can have an impact," Iermieri says.
It's also important to make sure you keep the charges on your credit card lower than your limit, or you could face repercussions.
"If your credit card is always maxed out, that will show and also have an effect on your credit score. So, it's always important to keep what is on your credit card lower than the limit," she says.
But don't go overboard and take on too many cards, because that can backfire as well.
"Sometimes we have a lot of opportunities of getting credit cards. They're offered to us, and it seems like a good thing. But, the more credit you have, the more that affects your credit score. Especially with credit cards, because you may not have a balance on them, but it's still considered to its limit, because at any time, you could go ahead and use that whole limit," she says.
"So, that whole limit is considered in your credit. So, having many cards, especially if you don't need them or use them, will negatively affect your credit score."
Is there anything that impacts your credit rating that people don't typically know about?
Iermieri says your debt-to-income ratio is a big one that people don't always consider.
"So, if you have a lot of debt that also affects your score negatively. Let's say you were to apply for a mortgage. Well, your mortgage advisor will consider all your credit card limits. And let's say you have $20,000-30,000 worth of credit card limits, well that will affect your debt ratio, and will have a negative impact not just on your credit score but also on your capability to go get a loan or mortgage," she says.
"And the more credit applications you do, that also affects your credit score. Because, let's say you apply for different loans of credit — you need like credit cards, a car loan or whenever there is a request for credit — that affects your credit score right away. Your credit score will diminish right away because it knows that you just went to ask for another loan or another credit limit."
How do I improve my credit score if it's already pretty bad?
"A credit score is not static. It's not something that you look at today, and you say, well, this is a bad score, and I'm stuck with it — you can always improve it," she says.
"Pay your bills on time, reduce the amount of credit cards that you have, try to consolidate and get only one. Or sometimes we can ask for a line of credit or a personal loan to try to consolidate into one payment and one loan. So, on your credit bureau, instead of having 15 lenders, you only have one and if you pay it, that improves your score," she says.
"Also, as I said, pay the minimum on your credit card every month. Lower the balance that you have on your card, try to stay within 75% of the limit. If you have a $1,000 credit limit on your credit card, try to stay below $750 at all times."
Are young adults in debt?
"I don't have the number but, obviously, credit is available easier right now, especially now that we buy online, we pay with credit a lot more than we use cash. It's just that habit, it may be accessible, I may be entitled to it, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I need it or I should use it."
What are the major credit score myths that just aren't true?
"Well, one of them is checking the credit score, because we know that it's something that we should do. Some people think that asking for a credit report will lower their credit score, which is not the case. You are allowed to see your credit report and you should keep an eye on it actually," she says.
How do you check your credit score?
"There are two main companies that do that in Canada — it's TransUnion and Equifax, and you can ask to have a copy of your dashboard if you want to know your credit or your credit report."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.