You Can Get Live Nation Concert Week Tickets For Just $25 & The Artists Are Super Legit
It's a great Mother's Day gift.
You can now see your favorite artists for super cheap and load up your calendars with everlasting memories of rocking out with your best friends. Live Nation Concert Week is just around the corner and tickets will be as low as $25 per person.
The offer is valid from May 10-16 and on May 9, there is a presale option to start your search. Tickets are available for 3,800 shows and a lot of them are bands and artists who are in high demand to see.
From Shania Twain to Maroon 5, and even Zac Brown Band, it's the perfect Mother's Day gift to cut some dollars and surprise your mom with a generous night out.
Other popular musicians included in the deal are:
- Charlie Puth
- Luke Bryan
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Too $hort, and more
- Miranda Lambert
- TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Nickelback
- Fall Out Boy
The $25 price includes all the extra fees, however, depending on the state you live in and the venue you go to, taxes will vary. You can get a wide range of available seats, as well.
While you're trying to decide who to see, you can look for the show you want to go to or even filter out the different performances by location to see when you're available to head to a closeby venue.
You must look for "Concert Week Promotion" to see if the tour you want to attend is available for the deal.
These tickets sell out fast, and Live Nation recommends you keep an eye out, as many people jump on their site to purchase this week instead of getting a full-priced ticket.
This will go on for a limited time and while supplies last.