Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals
gift ideas

You Can Now Get An E-Gift Card For All CF Malls Nationwide & It’s The Perfect Holiday Gift

You can use it at hundreds of retail stores.

You Can Now Get An E-Gift Card For CF Malls Across Canada & It’s The Perfect Holiday Gift
@8ndrewj | Instagram, Courtesy of Cadillac Fairview*

Everyone has at least one hard-to-buy-for person on their holiday shopping list. The solution: gift cards. They take the pressure off, and they’re guaranteed to please anybody. The trick is picking one that will cater to every taste.

Enter: CF SHOP! Mastercard® Gift Card. The new digital gift card from CF makes shopping and paying way easier, and it can be used at any Cadillac Fairview shopping centre across the country.

Yup, that means your giftee can shop at hundreds of retail stores, restaurants and entertainment destinations.

Eliminate unnecessary guesswork and seasonal stress. Whether you're shopping for a foodie, a fashionista or a techie, the e-Gift card is an easy way to please even the most particular person on your list.

The CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card is available across Canada through the CF Gift Cards website. Pro tip: if you already have a physical gift card for CF malls, link it to the app for easy access to card balances.

You can send the prepaid e-Gift card straight to your giftee’s inbox, making them a great present for your long-distance besties. Spread the love far and wide this season!

Load amounts start as low as $10. The e-Gift card can be accessed on your digital mobile wallet (like Apple Pay and Google Pay) for a safe, contactless experience at CF shopping centres.

Whether you're looking to gift your mom with an exciting shopping spree, your significant other with a candle-lit dinner, or your best friend with a spa day, the CF SHOP! Mastercard Gift Card has you covered.

To learn more about the CF SHOP! Gift Card, check out Cadillac Fairview's website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

*CF SHOP! Mastercard® Gift Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard® is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated® Trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. TM Google Pay is a registered trademark of Google Inc. Google Play logo is a trademark of Google Inc.

These Popular Theraguns Are Up To $200 Off & You Can Make Someone With Back Problems Very Happy RN

You can get these items shipped for free by Christmas!

@therabody | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What do you gift a loved one who's lways full of aches and pains? A Theragun, of course! These popular percussion massage guns from Therabody, the global leader in tech wellness, will help them soothe their sore muscles and have them feeling brand new.

Keep Reading Show less

These Last-Minute Gifts Don't Require Shipping & Are Still Really Thoughtful

Gift cards are great and all, but they don't exactly scream "personally chosen for you!"

Info849943 | Dreamstime, May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you missed the shipping deadline for the holiday gifts you wanted to buy? While you might still be able to pick up a last-minute gift in person, you can also get your loved ones something really cool with these instant subscriptions and digital services.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Must-Have Products We're Gifting Ourselves This Christmas Because, Why Not?

You're damn right we're treating ourselves! 🛍️

Sephora Canada, @fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram, Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

'Tis the season of giving and we shouldn't forget to gift ourselves something special, too!

Keep Reading Show less

28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays

Get them all shipped free from Amazon Canada!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The last two weeks before Christmas is a mad dash for wrapping up those final few names on your list. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet, you've still got time.

Keep Reading Show less