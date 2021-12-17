You Can Now Get An E-Gift Card For All CF Malls Nationwide & It’s The Perfect Holiday Gift

You can still find last-minute gifts, but if you've already finished the bulk of your shopping and just need some stocking stuffers, then here are 28 you can get on Amazon Canada.
Amazon Canada
This pair of konjac sponges will help them lightly exfoliate and cleanse their skin while removing makeup. One has activated charcoal to help with scrubbing and the other one has kaolin clay which will help with oily skin.
Amazon Canada
These deep conditioning treatments come in a pack of four conveniently-sized tubes that are perfect for traveling or using at home. Not only will they give dry hair some love but they also smells amazing.
Amazon Canada
This magical stain-removing pen is perfect for anyone who is a bit clumsy. It can remove stains instantly and also be used as a pre-wash treatment.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This handy keychain will help them keep their keys on them even when they don't have pockets. It can also be used to keep things like lip balm on them without needing a special case.
Amazon Canada
This mini Alexa voice assistant is perfect for those spaces where they don't need a full-fledged device. It'll still give them all the voice control features they know and love and the bottom port is compatible with attachments like an night light.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
A wine night wouldn't be complete without these hunky drink markers that'll help them and their friends identify their glasses. The pack comes with six speedo-wearing buddies and you can also get this fireman pole stirring stick pack, too.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
The dog lover in your life will appreciate this amusing stocking stuffer idea. This silicone tray can yield dachshund-shaped ice cubes, chocolates, candies or whatever else they want to use it for.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This little balm would make a great stocking stuffer for anyone who is constantly wearing heels or has trouble breaking in new shoes. It works by creating a layer that reduces friction and in turn reduces blisters.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
Give them the gift of better lighting with this rechargeable ring light that can clip onto any of their devices.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This golden leaf tray is perfect for them to leave by their bedside or the bathroom to keep their jewelry and other trinkets in one place.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
These Nintendo Switch thumb grips will help them game better and make their device look so much cuter! They come in a pack of four and are available in six different colour options.
Amazon Canada
Help them kiss flakey lips goodbye this winter with this trio of lip products from Burt's Bees. It includes a tub of exfoliating lip scrub, a tinted lip balm and hydrating lip oil.
Burt's Bees
Amazon Canada
This handy multitool may look thin but it's actually incredibly sturdy and has everything from HEX wrench to eyeglass repair functions. It'll fit right in a card slot in their wallet, so they can bring it everywhere they go.
These delicious hot chocolate powders come in so many fun flavours and colours that'll excite your friends and family members of every age.
Amazon Canada
This tiered brush has extra-flexible bristles that are made for using on wet hair to reduce breakage. It's the perfect size for bringing on the go and even has a hole for using with a clip.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This eucalyptus-scented dropper is a perfect gag gift for your partner or family member if you share a bathroom. A couple of drops before using the toilet will keep your space smelling fresh!
Amazon Canada
This useful band fits in pretty much any phone case and creates a grip that they can slide their fingers through. It's perfect for that person you know who's always dropping their phone but doesn't like bulky add-ons.
Amazon Canada
This two-pack of cord organizers clips shut to keep their earphones and charging cables from tangling.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This portable pen is loaded with jewelry cleaner that'll help them give their favourite pieces a new shine. The bristles get into tight crevices and the solution also polishes gems.
Amazon Canada
We could all use some more self-care right now and these inexpensive sheet masks are the perfect addition to any spa-day themed gift basket or stocking.
Amazon Canada
You can treat your friend to this delicious-smelling body cream that'll keep their skin from becoming rough and dry. It's the perfect size to throw in their bag, too!
Amazon Canada
Surprise them with this giant version of their favourite peanut butter and chocolate candy that weighs half a pound. They might even share with you!
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This vibrant Alexa remote cover is perfect for the person who's always losing the remote. The lightweight silicone also protects the device from popping open when dropped. You can also get this version for Apple TV for $9.99.
This reusable microfibre cloth can wash off a whole face of makeup with just a bit of water. It'll also help exfoliate their skin and replace the need for disposable wipes.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
Get them one of these bubble candles that they've been seeing all over their For You Page on TikTok. It's vanilla scented and comes in white, grey, green or pink and is made of soy wax.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada
This novelty mug is such a fun design for donut-lovers. It's microwave and dishwasher safe and comes in brown, pink and blue.
Amazon Canada
Natalia Buia | Narcity
If you know someone who is always getting headaches, then this ice roller could be their new favourite tool. Our editor loves it for reducing puffiness and spot-treating headaches.
Amazon Canada
Claw clips are the trendiest hair accessory right now and this three-pack comes in three different colours. They're great for any hair type and are less damaging than using elastics.
Amazon Canada