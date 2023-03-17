You Can Now Get Facebook & Instagram Verified For A Fee In The US & Here's How It Works
You can pay for a blue checkmark.
Instagram and Facebook users in the U.S. now have the option to get verified on their accounts, but the blue checkmark comes at a cost.
On Friday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company had begun rolling out the feature for users in the United States on his Instagram account.
CNN reports the paid feature was first tested in February in Australia and New Zealand and will continue to be expanded to more users in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
The Verge says the one feature Meta Verified users in the U.S. will not see compared to those in Australia and New Zealand, is the increased visibility and reach.
“We heard feedback that how this piece of the offering worked was causing confusion, so we’re taking the time to further explore its value and learn before we consider expanding this component outside Australia and New Zealand,” Meta spokesperson Paige Cohen toldThe Verge.
Along with getting the blue badge, users who pay the fee will also have "extra protection from impersonation accounts and direct access to customer support," according to CNN.
From how it works to how much it costs, here's everything you need to know about getting Meta Verified.
How much does it cost to get verified on Instagram and Facebook?
Meta Verified starts at $11.99 a month on the web (Facebook only) and $14.99 a month on mobile devices.
How do I get verified on Instagram and Facebook?
For those who are interested in getting Meta Verified, they can join the waitlist on the Meta website.
You should also join the waitlist if you're not in the U.S. and want to stay informed about when the feature will be available in your region.
Along with the fee stated above, anyone who wants to be verified will need to be 18 years or older and will have to provide a government ID that matches your profile name and picture, as listed on the Meta website.
Once you're verified, you can't change your username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless you go through the verification process again.
The Verge adds that nothing will change for a user who already had a blue check mark on Instagram and Facebook before the new Meta Verified system came out.
Can you use one Meta Verified subscription on both Instagram and Facebook?
No. The Meta website says for someone who wants to be verified on both Facebook and Instagram, they will have to subscribe separately on each app.
What does it mean to be verified on Instagram and Facebook?
According to the Instagram website, a verified badge next to a user's name now means that Instagram "has confirmed that it is the authentic presence for that person or brand."
"A verified badge is not a symbol to show importance, authority or subject matter expertise," the website continues.
What countries are Meta Verified?
Currently, only people in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand can pay to be verified on Instagram and Facebook.
