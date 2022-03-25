You Can Rent A Downtown Ottawa Apartment For Just $1600 & It Includes Almost Everything
You can even win free groceries for a year!
If you live in Ottawa or you've been looking to move here for school or work, you've probably noticed how expensive it can be to rent a place in the city these days. Not to mention the added costs of utilities, furniture, internet... the list goes on.
The good news is that there's a new spot, minutes away from the beautiful Rideau Canal, that's perfect for students, new grads and young professionals who want a home that's equal parts fun, convenient and affordable.
Following the launch of Little Italy II last September, Envie has a brand-new location opening in downtown Ottawa.
Featuring over 700 bedrooms, Envie Rideau offers modern and stylish suites with high-end stainless steel appliances as well as amazing amenities and perks for days.
Bonus: anyone who signs an Envie lease between March and June 2022 will automatically be entered to win $5,000 in Loblaws gift cards, and the nearest store is just around the corner.
Located at 256 Rideau Street, Envie Rideau is within walking distance of the Rideau LRT station, the University of Ottawa and the best parts of the city, including Parliament Hill, Rideau Canal, the National Arts Centre, Rideau Centre and ByWard Market.
Planning a night on the town is as easy as stepping outside and doing whatever tickles your fancy, or you can stay in and mingle with your neighbours at one of the many events hosted by Envie.
Tenants receive exclusive invites to gallery exhibitions, sports games, yoga classes, pub nights, paint nights, movie nights and more.
Starting at just $1,600, the studio suites at Envie have pretty much everything you need. Utilities, internet, laundry, monthly housekeeping of the kitchen and living room, bike storage and more are all included in your rent.
If you're lucky enough to win Envie's $5,000 Loblaws gift card giveaway, your groceries could even be covered too!
Every suite comes fully decked out with stylish furniture and a flat-screen TV, ready for your next binge-watching session.
The building itself is packed with amenities for ultimate convenience. There's a 24-hour reception desk that can hold your deliveries for you if you're not home, a first-floor lounge with a pool table, two study lounges, a ninth-floor rooftop terrace and even a penthouse lounge with urban views.
Gym rats can get their reps in at the fitness centre, and lovers of the great outdoors can head out to Rideau Canal or explore Major's Hill Park.
Just by living at Envie Rideau, you'll also get access to their lifestyle program, which includes loads of perks from local businesses.
If you’re keen to live the Envie Rideau life, don’t wait too long — some suites are already sold out.
Whether you're all about a budget-friendly lifestyle or you're looking to join a lively community, you can register now to claim your September spot at the brand-new Envie Rideau. It's the perfect place to experience the best of what Ottawa has to offer.
Envie Rideau Apartments
Where: 256 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Cost: Studio suites start at $1,600 per month
Details: Conveniently located in the centre of Ottawa, Envie Rideau offers fully furnished modern apartments for an everything-included price, plus access to community lounges, a rooftop patio, state-of-the-art gym and more.
To learn more about Envie Rideau apartments, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.