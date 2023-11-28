You Can Study Smarter Not Harder With EXCEL Gum's ASMR Study Beats
Your solution to stress free studying
Studying hard, but the exam stress is giving you 'examiety'? You're not alone! For many Gen Z students across Canada, the pressures of exams can turn their university experience into a rollercoaster of emotions. But here's some good news—there's an innovative and fun solution coming your way from Canada's #1 gum brand.
EXCEL® Gum made by Mars has partnered up with Spotify and is bringing you 'EXCEL Study Beats', a campaign that's set to revolutionize the way you study. Say goodbye to the days of cramming in silence or drowning in the noise of your university's library. EXCEL Gum has teamed up with three sensational ASMR creators to bring you a unique and calming experience that will help you remain relaxed and focused while hitting the books.
ASMR stands for 'Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response', a fancy term for that tingly sensation you get when you hear certain sounds or watch certain videos. It's like a calming brain massage, and Gen Z students are turning to it in droves to escape the stresses of campus life. For Gen Z students, ASMR has emerged as a powerful tool to combat the stresses of studying. It's like a secret weapon that makes exam prep a lot more manageable. The soothing sounds in ASMR content have the magical ability to transport you into a world of calm and tranquility. Whether it's the gentle rustling of leaves, the soft whispering of a friend, or in our case, the satisfying sounds of gum, ASMR may be the tool that you need to help navigate through the storm of exam stress.
Now, you might be wondering why gum was chosen for this ASMR campaign. Well, it turns out that the satisfying sounds of gum are universally loved. So, why not let them be a part of your study routine? EXCEL Gum's ASMR content is all about making your study sessions a breeze. It's not just about blocking out the noise around you; it's about creating a tranquil mental space where you can dive into your studies with a steady stream of focus and energy.
The 'EXCEL Study Beats' album will be available right at your fingertips on platforms such as: Spotify, Youtube, and TikTok. From the crisp crackle as you open a fresh pack to the rhythmic chewing, these sounds have an uncanny ability to put your mind at ease. It's like a relaxation playlist with a twist – the delightful sounds of gum that make studying not only productive, but also incredibly calming.
But here's another reason why you should tune in – by tuning in to EXCEL Gum's ASMR content on Spotify, you're not just treating yourself; you're also making a meaningful difference. By visiting EXCEL Gum’s page on Spotify, Mars will donate $1.00 per stream, up to $25,000 (between November 28th - December 15th), to Food Banks Canada. In other words, as you unwind and study, you're also playing a part in creating a positive impact within your community.
So, say goodbye to 'Examiety' and hello to EXCEL Gum's ASMR Spotify album. You don't have to navigate the stress of college life alone, head over to EXCEL Gum's dedicated Spotify page, and let the world of gum ASMR put your busy mind at ease. Don't forget to explore EXCEL Gum’s partners' pages (@asmrjas, @mashakatasonov and @kawaiimlln) for their carefully curated ASMR content on YouTube and TikTok.
EXCEL Study Beats
When: Starting November 28
Why You Need It: Whether you're looking to relax or enhance your study sessions, ‘EXCEL Study Beats’ has got your back. On November 30, EXCEL Gum will kick off their 'TikTok ASMR Study With Me' live sessions, your study sessions will never be the same again.