You Can Unlock Rewards By Making Mindful Choices This Fairtrade Month
Being fair never tasted so good!
Ever paused mid-sip or mid-bite to ponder the journey of your coffee or cocoa? Fairtrade Month, which runs through October, offers a perfect opportunity to get to know the people behind some of your favourite foods. Fun fact: Every cup of Fairtrade certified coffee or chocolate bite connects you to the dedicated people crafting these delights. The best part? While you relish the rich flavours, farmers and workers benefit from a fairer deal.
Fairtrade is all about partnership, a bond between growers and us, the consumers. It feels good to shop, knowing you're supporting fair prices, decent working conditions, and environmentally-friendly practices. It's no wonder over 2 million farmers from 70 countries proudly partner with Fairtrade!
Dive into the 'We Are Fairtrade' spirit. Take advantage of exclusive deals from some of your favourite brands, like Kicking Horse Coffee, Prana, and more. Plus you have a chance to win a plush "waking up with Fairtrade" set, including a DeLonghi espresso machine!
Fairtrade Month
Prize: A luxurious “waking up with Fairtrade” set valued at over $1,400
How to Enter: Sign up for Fairtrade Canada’s newsletter