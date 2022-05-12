Young Canadians Living in Cities Can't Afford To & A Study Says We're Losing $750 A Month
The most affordable city in the country still leaves young people in the red. 😞
Turns out that being a young person in Canada is actually incredibly financially difficult.
A new study has found that nearly every single city in Canada is unaffordable for young people in Canada. So much so that, on average, young people in Canada run a monthly deficit of $750 a month.
This study was conducted by Youthful Cities, a youth research organization, and RBC and looks at the average financial life of Canadians aged 15 to 29.
Calculated by taking the average income and subtracting the average cost of living, the concluded that the city with the largest average deficit for young people is Halifax, Nova Scotia – with a average monthly deficit of -$1,290.74.
The most affordable city studied was Lethbridge, Alberta which had an average monthly deficit of -$34.92.
No matter what Canadian city you live in, from big ones like Toronto and Vancouver, to smaller ones like Laval and Regina, you are going to end up in the red every month.
Often we refer to affordability as including the bare minimum in costs to survive, but what if we included what is means to thrive\u2026\n\nWe measured how affordable cities across Canada are for young people. Dig into the results here: http://ow.ly/kt9U50J6jgb\u00a0pic.twitter.com/RFyHSNZOw3— Youthful Cities (@Youthful Cities) 1652363103
And in case you still had some hope, there's more.
Not only are, on the average, young people losing dollars upon dollars every month just living in the city, but even working full time doesn't cover all the bills in two thirds of Canadian cities.
Coupled with the fact that for young people working part time, a deficit of around -$1,300 is the starting point, with the disparity dipping all the way down to -$2,912 a month for the city of Yellowknife. Yikes!
Based on their findings, the report suggests that, to make life more affordable for Canadian young folks, "we have to act now to systemically support young people."
It also suggests that upping the amount of available full-time jobs, raising the minimum wage as well as lowering the cost of education could hopefully begin to push the average monthly take home into the black.
Good luck out there fellow Gen-Zers and Millenials!