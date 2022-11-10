YouTuber Nikita Dragun Allegedly Went To A Pool Naked & Police Put Her In A Men's Jail
Her lawyers called it "disturbing and dangerous."
Popular transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested after an incident at a Miami hotel on Monday night, and police are facing backlash for sending her to the men's unit of the local jail.
According to the police report obtained by TMZ, security at the Goodtime Hotel told the cops that Dragun had been walking around the pool area naked and ignored their demands for her to stop.
Authorities say Dragun refused to leave her hotel room when they showed up, slamming the door in their faces and throwing water on them.
Dragun was ultimately arrested and is now facing charges for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanour disorderly conduct and misdemeanour battery, reported NBC News.
Dragun, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, including almost 15 million followers on TikTok and 9 million followers on Instagram, is an openly transgender woman who regularly posts content about her lifestyle as a trans woman.
However, police placed her in a men's jail after the arrest, prompting outrage from her fans and her lawyer.
Jack Ketsoyan, a rep for Dragun, told TMZ: "the situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous."
"This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," added Ketsoyan.
Dragun was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, although she has since been released on a $2,000 bond.
Since the arrest, video footage of Dragun speaking to a judge via a video call has been circulating online, in which she asked the judge about having to stay in the men's unit.
@potatothugginnn
#nikitadragun #tmz #tmznews #nikitadragunarrested #nikitadragunarrest #tmzverified #dramatok #drama #dramatiktok #chisme #celebrity #celebritygossip #celebritynewsdaily #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #celebritynews #court #courtroom
"Your honor, may I ask one question?" Nikita asks the judge, before asking the follow-up question, "do I have to stay here in the men's unit still?" She can be seen getting emotional as she asks the quesiton.
The judge responded by telling her that she would have to remain in the men's unit but that they would provide a separate accommodation for her.
A TikTok video showing the clip now has over 7.8 million views and has gotten Dragun a lot of sympathy from the public.
Popular TikToker Chris Clemens commented, "that's so f*cked up what the f*ck."
Another user wrote: "I can't stand Nikita, but that's not fair."
"Now THAT I don't agree with at all," wrote another user.
In the days leading up to the arrest, Dragun had even posted content on her Instagram page about staying at the Goodtime Hotel where the incident happened. Her posts showed her lounging around and eating in the hotel's common spaces.
One of her last posts before the arrest shows her pretending to be arrested by a fake cop.
Dragun has not provided a public statement about her arrest since being released.