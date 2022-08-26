An 11-Year-Old From A First Nation In Canada Was A USA Mullet Competition Finalist (PHOTOS)
It really is a glorious mullet!
"Business in the front, party in the back" are words to live by, especially if you've entered yourself in a mullet competition like 11-year-old Eli Phillips from Akwesasne did.
And, not only did he enter the contest, but he was also one of the top ten finalists in the U.S.A. Kids Mullet Championships.
Phillips entered the United States-wide competition from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which is an area of land that sits at the intersection of Ontario, Quebec and New York State — with residents being allowed to travel freely between the international and provincial borders.
According to CTV News, the 11-year-old beat out over 700 other contestants, garnering over a thousand votes from the public to get the 10th spot overall in the competition.
The young mulleter, who had been growing out his hair since he started playing hockey at age five, took inspiration from one of his favourite hockey players, Patrick Kane, a right-winger for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Phillips' mother, Andi, joked that when he came back from the barber with his new 'do, she "almost started crying."
However, with the new virality of the competition and his success in it, she has come around to the haircut.
The USA Mullet Championship was founded in 2020 and was compelled by a resurgence of the haircut in popular culture.
The competition has the aforementioned kids division, but it also has competitions for teens, men and women, with all of them garnering thousands of votes this year.
As for who got first place in the kid's division, that honour goes to Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin, who racked up 9,896 votes.
Eli Phillips says he plans on keeping his haircut "forever," and he can really rock it, so why not?
This isn't the only hair-centric story happening in Canada right now. Just today, Drake debuted a brand new hairdo which pretty much broke the Internet.
Stepping away from his trademark buzzcut, he revealed a tip to the hairdresser now left him with a head full of slick waves.
One comment even said that he was about "three months shy of a million dollar mullet."
Looks like the 'do is making a comeback!