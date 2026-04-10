University of Alberta has free courses you can take online that have interesting subjects
You can learn about dinosaurs, black holes, mountains, the arctic, and more!
There are a lot of free courses offered by Canadian universities that you can take online.
But the University of Alberta has interesting classes with subjects like dinosaurs, black holes, mountains and more.
If you want to further your education or learn something new, the post-secondary school has courses available through the online education platform Coursera.
Enrollment is free for all of the courses, but some require you to pay a fee to get graded assignments and to earn a shareable certificate.
You don't need any prior experience in these topics or any post-secondary prerequisites.
That means you can enroll even if you've never taken university courses or don't have a university degree.
So, here are some of the interesting free online courses you can take with the University of Alberta.
Paleontology: Early Vertebrate Evolution
Paleontology: Early Vertebrate Evolution gives an overview of the origin of vertebrates.
You'll explore the diversity of Paleozoic lineages in a phylogenetic and evolutionary framework and examine the evolution of major vertebrate features like fins, jaws and tetrapod limbs.
The course also teaches about key Canadian fossil locations, including the Burgess Shale in B.C., Miguasha in Quebec, and Man On The Hill in the Northwest Territories.
Introduction to the Arctic: Climate
Introduction to the Arctic: Climate is an international collaboration that provides insight into Earth's north.
The course offers an overview of regional geography and then focuses on the cryosphere (ice), the atmosphere and ocean of the region.
You'll learn about why the Arctic is cold and ice-covered, and how that impacts the climate and ecosystems.
It also covers how the Arctic is connected to the rest of the world and examines present-day climate change, evidence for it in the Arctic and its implications in the north.
Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions
Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions covers the diverse world of arthropods and how they work, what they do, and how insects and humans interact every day.
It explores evolutionary relationships between insects and their arthropod relatives, major groups of insects and their diversity, evolutionary adaptations of insects, insect biology, interactions between insects and humans, and more.
Astro 101: Black holes
Astro 101: Black Holes explores the concepts behind black holes and covers the basic ideas of astronomy, relativity, and quantum physics.
You'll learn the essential properties of black holes, recent black hole research using plain language and appropriate analogies, how black holes in popular culture compare to modern physics, how to recognize different types of stars, and which stars can become black holes.
Arctic Peoples and Cultures
Arctic Peoples and Cultures aims to bring learners closer to the peoples and cultures in the Arctic. It's "more like a documentary than a classical course."
You'll get to know people living in the Arctic and learn about present-day arrivals of non-Indigenous people, living in polar regions, the polar night and midnight sun, climate change, and livelihoods and economics.
Black Canadians: History, Presence, and Anti-Racist Futures
Black Canadians: History, Presence, and Anti-Racist Futures explores some of the major histories, migrations, artists and activists and how that has contributed to the presence and survival of Black people in Canada.
The course covers Canada's evolving relationship to Blackness and Black people, the Canadian view of race and multiculturalism, and the influence this has on Black communities across the country.
Paleontology: Ancient Marine Reptiles
Paleontology: Ancient Marine Reptiles explores the evolutionary changes that occur when air-breathing terrestrial animals return to water.
This course covers the diversity, adaptations, convergence, and phylogenetic relationships of extinct marine reptiles.
You'll learn about the three major groups of marine reptiles: ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, and mosasaurs.
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology offers an overview of non-avian dinosaurs.
It explores anatomy, eating, locomotion, growth, environmental and behavioural adaptations, origins, and extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.
Lessons are delivered from museums, fossil-preparation labs and dig sites.
Indigenous Canada
Indigenous Canada aims to help learners build foundational knowledge about Indigenous histories and gain a better understanding of contemporary realities globally, nationally, and locally.
You'll learn to apply this knowledge and these skills in academic, professional, and civic contexts to foster informed and respectful engagement with Indigenous peoples and communities.
Topics include colonial and Indigenous histories, Indigenous knowledge about land and the environment, and Indigenous worldviews, art and expression.
Mountains 101
Mountains 101 focuses on the physical, biological, and human dimensions of mountain places in Alberta and Canada, along with mountains around the world.
You'll learn about the geological origins of mountains, how they're built up and worn down over time, their importance for biodiversity and water cycles, and their cultural significance around the world.
The course also explores how mountains are used, how they're protected, and how they're currently experiencing rapid change in a warming climate.
It also offers tips for safely enjoying time in high alpine environments, including how to pick the best footwear for hiking and how to make smart decisions in avalanche terrain.
Lessons are delivered from valley bottoms, mountaintops, museums, labs, alpine huts and other alpine sites.
Paleontology: Theropod Dinosaurs and the Origin of Birds
Paleontology: Theropod Dinosaurs and the Origin of Birds gives an overview of the origins of birds.
It explores the anatomy, diversity, and evolution of theropod dinosaurs and how that relates to the origin of birds.
You'll also learn about the various hypotheses for the origin of flight.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.