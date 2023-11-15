Sponsored Content

How These New Canadians Experienced Their First NHL Game Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Nothing breaks the ice like a hockey game!

Two hockey teams face off on a logo on ice depicting the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic logo.
Don't let the chilly winters fool you; Canada's home to some of the warmest and most welcoming people in the world. And there was nowhere better to see this than at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage ClassicTM, where 100 new Canadians were treated to the ultimate NHL® experience.

Despite the friendly locals, it can be hard for newcomers to find connection and community when they arrive here. So Rogers decided to help out by taking them on a classically Canadian outing.

First up was an ice-skating session at Rogers Place, followed by a meet and greet with NHL alum Raffi Torres and Sportsnet's Harnarayan Singh. The day ended with top-notch seats at the beloved Heritage Classic for what was no doubt the first ice hockey game for many of Rogers' guests.

The day meant a great deal for Vladimir, who came to Canada from Ukraine with his wife, Zhanna.

"I just feel that hockey is a great part of Canada’s culture and I want to be a part of it," he told Rogers, adding that he has felt very welcomed by Canadians since arriving.

"We’ve just come from the Ukraine and we wanted Canadians to be aware that we are very thankful and grateful for your help, for your smile, for your support and for a lot of opportunities you give to immigrants like us."

Vladimir and Zhanna, like many other newcomers, were elated by their hockey experience from Rogers.

Vitoria and Mike, who moved to Canada from Brazil, felt similar.

"It’s the one thing we think that represents Canadian culture," said Vitoria. "We are excited about learning more about hockey and try to learn a little bit more myself, so we can teach our kids someday."

"Thank you Rogers for this amazing experience," she added. "We felt like Canadians today."

As one of Canada's top network providers, Rogers knows a thing or two about connecting people. And by offering unique experiences like this, Rogers is connecting Canadians — old and new — in more ways than one.

To learn more about how Rogers is connecting Canadians, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

