30 years since the Saguenay flood in eastern Quebec

30 years since Quebec's Saguenay flood
30 years since Quebec's Saguenay flood
Floodwaters flow in downtown Chicoutimi, Que., on Sunday, July 21, 1996, after heavy rains caused flooding and forced more than 14,000 from their homes.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Thirty years ago, torrential rains devastated the Saguenay region in eastern Quebec in one of the province’s worst natural disasters.

Heavy rain between July 19 and 21, 1996, sent rivers overflowing and opened dams, killing 10 people and forcing more than 14,000 from their homes.

The flood destroyed hundreds of houses, washed out roads and bridges, and left communities isolated. 

In total, approximately 18,000 people received assistance to varying degrees from Red Cross volunteers.

The disaster caused nearly $1 billion in damage and led to years of reconstruction, including new reservoirs, upgraded dams and other flood-control measures.

One home in Chicoutimi, known as the little white house, survived despite raging floodwaters and became a lasting symbol of the region’s resilience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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