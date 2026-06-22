Montreal mayor calls for better adaptation after weekend floods

Montreal mayor calls for adaptation after floods
Montreal mayor calls for adaptation after floods
Abandoned cars sit on a flooded street in Montreals west island borough of Pointe Claire during a severe rainstorm on Saturday June 20, 2026. Local roads and highway 40 were closed during the downpour.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Writer

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says the city must adapt its infrastructure to withstand more frequent and intense rainfall events driven by climate change.

The mayor made the comments in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro after torrential weekend rains flooded homes and streets in the region.

She says the city should upgrade its sewer system as part of its efforts to adapt.

The mayor notes that the exceptional volume of rain from the weekend may have also overwhelmed upgraded infrastructure.

She also says Montreal is looking to invest in measures such as retention basins that can absorb rainwater and reduce pressure on the drainage network.

The mayor adds that she has sympathy for residents coping with flooded basements and damaged belongings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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