Four more sailors on doomed 1845 Arctic expedition identified using DNA analysis

4 sailors on doomed 1845 Arctic voyage identified
Canadian researchers of the 1845 Franklin expedition say they have used genetic analysis to identify four more members of the doomed Arctic voyage.
They say the discovery solves the mystery of Harry Peglar, a sailor on one of the expedition's two ships whose documents were found on a body wearing clothes that did not match his rank.
The researchers say they used genetic samples to confirm the remains did, in fact, belong to Peglar, the only sailor from the HMS Terror to be definitively identified by DNA analysis.
The other three sailors identified by the team in a paper published today sailed to the Northwest Passage on the HMS Erebus.
The two ships became trapped in ice off the coast of King William Island and were later deserted in 1848 by the expedition's surviving sailors who walked, in some cases, for hundreds of kilometres in their failed search for help.
The team used DNA samples recovered from skeletal remains to pinpoint matches with living descendants who are related to the sailors through a direct, unbroken paternal or maternal lineage.
The findings are detailed in a pair of papers to be published this week in two academic journals, Polar Record and Journal of Archeological Science: Reports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.
By Jordan Omstead | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.