4 sailors on doomed 1845 Arctic voyage identified

Four more sailors on doomed 1845 Arctic expedition identified using DNA analysis
4 sailors on doomed 1845 Arctic voyage identified
Dr. Douglas Stenton, Anthropologist and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Waterloo, excavating the bones of Franklin sailors at Erebus Bay.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - University of Waterloo (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Canadian researchers of the 1845 Franklin expedition say they have used genetic analysis to identify four more members of the doomed Arctic voyage.

They say the discovery solves the mystery of Harry Peglar, a sailor on one of the expedition's two ships whose documents were found on a body wearing clothes that did not match his rank. 

The researchers say they used genetic samples to confirm the remains did, in fact, belong to Peglar, the only sailor from the HMS Terror to be definitively identified by DNA analysis. 

The other three sailors identified by the team in a paper published today sailed to the Northwest Passage on the HMS Erebus.

The two ships became trapped in ice off the coast of King William Island and were later deserted in 1848 by the expedition's surviving sailors who walked, in some cases, for hundreds of kilometres in their failed search for help. 

The team used DNA samples recovered from skeletal remains to pinpoint matches with living descendants who are related to the sailors through a direct, unbroken paternal or maternal lineage. 

The findings are detailed in a pair of papers to be published this week in two academic journals, Polar Record and Journal of Archeological Science: Reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026. 

By Jordan Omstead | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Canadians think these grocery stores have the lowest prices so we compared costs of 9 basics

The price difference between the most and least expensive totals is $22! 🛒

Canada's 2026 census is happening now and you can be fined if you don't participate

Some census offences have fines up to $1,000.

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Surgery success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim

Surgery to repair skull a success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala

Alert Ready system to undergo testing

Canada's Alert Ready system to be tested in most provinces today

Quebec man wants hate speech retrial

Quebec man found guilty of fomenting hatred against Jews asks for new trial

Vancouver Sea-Doo rider hurt after hitting whale

Sea-Doo rider hurt after slamming into whale off Vancouver, animal's fate unclear

This quaint waterfront town nestled on a BC island was named among the best vacation spots

The perfect getaway spot. 🌊

Canadians being asked to complete 2026 census

Canadians being asked to complete 2026 census as letters are mailed out