5 Ottawa Senators Games That You Should Go To If You Like Free Stuff & Good Times
Jazz up your winter calendar with music, laughs and fanny packs.
Board game and movie nights getting a little stale? You can give your social calendar a much-needed refresh by buying tix to an Ottawa Senators game.
While everyone living in Canada should enjoy a good ol' hockey game this time of year, the team at Canadian Tire Centre is pulling out all the stops with a lineup of themed nights you won't want to miss.
They've already hosted a birthday party for Spartacat (their mascot), an Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night packed with special performances and an Oktoberfest evening which included a beer garden that featured $5 beers.
With all their upcoming themed nights, you're bound to find a few that'll make your friends want to e-transfer you money for the tickets asap.
Bonus: there's a ton of free goodies up for grabs when you get to the ice. Here are all the themed nights planned for the season.
Get pumped up for WWE night
When: January 7, 7 p.m. vs. Seattle Kracken
Why You Need To Go: Make some noise for one of the coolest meet-and-greet events yet. On top of watching the most iconic Canadian sport, fans will have the opportunity to snap a pic with some famous wrestlers.
And while you might not have a world championship belt, the first 5,000 fans can grab a WWE fanny pack — a truly epic addition to your wardrobe.
Remember to bring whatever you want to be autographed (as well as your best fighting stances for photos).
Have a hoedown throwdown at country night
When: January 21, 7 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets
Why You Need To Go: Bust out those cowboy boots for this honky-tonk event presented by Pure Country 94. Just practise your yeehaw and come ready for a night full of western-themed activities.
Not only do the first 5,000 fans score a sweet cowboy hat keychain, but the entire audience will be treated to live country music intermission performances by Mackenzie Porter. So giddy up and get those tickets.
Bring the sci-fi fans to Star Wars night
When: February 19, 2 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues
Why You Need To Go: This is your crew's invitation to show up in some galactic looks and turn your ordinary Saturday into a midday party.
The Sens are honouring all things nerdy by encouraging folks to show up in their coolest Star Wars attire (you'll have to keep an eye out for some cute baby Yodas).
The first 5,000 folks who lock down tickets will receive a Star Wars lightsaber — which is even cooler than those foam fingers.
Party it up at Pride night
When: March 4, 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Why You Need To Go: Pride Night at the Canadian Tire Centre is the perfect time to connect with all the people you love. While 2SLGBTQIA+ folks are always welcome at the rink, this dedicated night is a fun opportunity to bust out some pride attire and celebrate who you are.
Gather your crew for superhero night
When: March 16, 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche
Why You Need To Go: If you're a Marvel fan you've got to catch this game. Not only will Superhero Night bring out all the superfans, but several Marvel characters will also be wandering the concourse so that you can take some epic selfies. It'll be the coolest costume party since Halloween.
Grab your tickets lightning fast because the first 5,000 fans to the game will receive an exclusive Ottawa Senators Marvel poster.
Embrace the winter season with the Ottawa Senators this year by debating with your friends over which themed night you'll want to go all out for.
Attending a game is an easy way to add a bit of spice to your usual winter hangouts. And hey, you just might spot Ryan Reynolds at one of the games.
So grab some tickets and check an exciting Sens game off your winter bucket list. The night will be a win for you and your crew, no matter what the score is.
