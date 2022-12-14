Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
Sponsored Content

5 Ottawa Senators Games That You Should Go To If You Like Free Stuff & Good Times

Jazz up your winter calendar with music, laughs and fanny packs.

Staff Writer, Studio
5 Ottawa Senators Games That You Should Go To If You Like Free Stuff & Good Times
@be.thany.j | Instagram,@alibell88 | Instagram

Board game and movie nights getting a little stale? You can give your social calendar a much-needed refresh by buying tix to an Ottawa Senators game.

While everyone living in Canada should enjoy a good ol' hockey game this time of year, the team at Canadian Tire Centre is pulling out all the stops with a lineup of themed nights you won't want to miss.

They've already hosted a birthday party for Spartacat (their mascot), an Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night packed with special performances and an Oktoberfest evening which included a beer garden that featured $5 beers.

With all their upcoming themed nights, you're bound to find a few that'll make your friends want to e-transfer you money for the tickets asap.

Bonus: there's a ton of free goodies up for grabs when you get to the ice. Here are all the themed nights planned for the season.

Get pumped up for WWE night

@vviiviian | Instagram

When: January 7, 7 p.m. vs. Seattle Kracken

Why You Need To Go: Make some noise for one of the coolest meet-and-greet events yet. On top of watching the most iconic Canadian sport, fans will have the opportunity to snap a pic with some famous wrestlers.

And while you might not have a world championship belt, the first 5,000 fans can grab a WWE fanny pack — a truly epic addition to your wardrobe.

Remember to bring whatever you want to be autographed (as well as your best fighting stances for photos).

Get tickets now

Have a hoedown throwdown at country night

Courtesy of Ottawa Senators

When: January 21, 7 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets

Why You Need To Go: Bust out those cowboy boots for this honky-tonk event presented by Pure Country 94. Just practise your yeehaw and come ready for a night full of western-themed activities.

Not only do the first 5,000 fans score a sweet cowboy hat keychain, but the entire audience will be treated to live country music intermission performances by Mackenzie Porter. So giddy up and get those tickets.

Get tickets now

Bring the sci-fi fans to Star Wars night

Courtesy of Ottawa Senators

When: February 19, 2 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues

Why You Need To Go: This is your crew's invitation to show up in some galactic looks and turn your ordinary Saturday into a midday party.

The Sens are honouring all things nerdy by encouraging folks to show up in their coolest Star Wars attire (you'll have to keep an eye out for some cute baby Yodas).

The first 5,000 folks who lock down tickets will receive a Star Wars lightsaber — which is even cooler than those foam fingers.

Get tickets now

Party it up at Pride night

Alp Peker | Adobe Stock

When: March 4, 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Why You Need To Go: Pride Night at the Canadian Tire Centre is the perfect time to connect with all the people you love. While 2SLGBTQIA+ folks are always welcome at the rink, this dedicated night is a fun opportunity to bust out some pride attire and celebrate who you are.

Get tickets now

Gather your crew for superhero night

Courtesy of Ottawa Senators

When: March 16, 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche

Why You Need To Go: If you're a Marvel fan you've got to catch this game. Not only will Superhero Night bring out all the superfans, but several Marvel characters will also be wandering the concourse so that you can take some epic selfies. It'll be the coolest costume party since Halloween.

Grab your tickets lightning fast because the first 5,000 fans to the game will receive an exclusive Ottawa Senators Marvel poster.

Get tickets now

Embrace the winter season with the Ottawa Senators this year by debating with your friends over which themed night you'll want to go all out for.

Attending a game is an easy way to add a bit of spice to your usual winter hangouts. And hey, you just might spot Ryan Reynolds at one of the games.

So grab some tickets and check an exciting Sens game off your winter bucket list. The night will be a win for you and your crew, no matter what the score is.

To learn more about the Ottawa Senators, check out their website or follow them on Instagram, Twitter,Facebook and Youtube.

    Emily Coppella
    Staff Writer, Studio
    Emily Coppella is a Staff Writer for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Kingston, Canada.
Loading...