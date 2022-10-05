5 Things That Stress Narcity Canada Readers Out About Traveling & How To Make It Easier
This reading week, don’t sweat the small stuff.
With a new semester in full swing, you may feel the urge to escape the noise and take a break from campus this fall season. Whether that’s heading home for the weekend or spending reading week in the big city with your pals, a bit of respite from the lecture hall’s always welcome.
Seasonal adventures await around every corner in Western Canada, so finding the perfect getaway destination is a piece of cake.
You know how they say it’s all about the journey and not the destination? Yeah, that can feel a little less true nowadays with all the travel-induced headaches that tend to pop up — but it is possible to kick back, relax and enjoy the ride.
Yup, you can save yourself from the most common stressors with proper planning and by opting for hassle-free transportation like Ebus or Red Arrow. With these sister companies, travelling to and from Vancouver, Kamloops and Kelowna — or Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and Lethbridge — gets a lot more convenient.
Narcity asked readers what seriously stresses them out when travelling, and here’s a list of how to alleviate these problems so that you can enter vacay mode right away.
Swerve The Airport Lines
When travelling by plane, there’s nothing that’ll dim your suitcase-in-hand euphoria like the sight of lengthy airport lines. Apart from the worry of how long it’ll take and the fear of missing your flight, waiting around can be just plain boring.Before heading to the airport, stock up your phone with a comfort game or download a few episodes of your favourite show. You can always skip the lines altogether — and stay entertained on the scenic route — by travelling via bus.
Save Money On Tickets & Gas Prices
Budgeting for the expensive cost of gas and tickets when travelling is probably the biggest buzzkill, especially when you have to adjust plans to not overspend.
For overseas trips, book your tickets well in advance to avoid surprising upcharges. When it comes to close-to-home adventures, take advantage of Ebus’ affordable pricing that’ll get you to and from campus without breaking the bank on gas.
Not to mention, Ebus takes about 52 cars off the road per bus, so hooray for saving money and the planet.
Pack Smart
Be honest: there’s some emotional baggage that comes with packing for a trip. Did you bring everything you need? Did you overstuff your luggage? How many bags are appropriate, anyway?
Becoming a relaxed packer starts with choosing the right suitcase for the trip. Ensure that baggage dimensions abide by your carrier’s requirements, and opt for a bag with a built-in compression pad.
Channel the holiday spirit a little early: make a consolidated list and check it twice. Though it may seem simple, the act of writing out your essentials can really help calm the mind — yup, you got it all in there.
Stay Productive
Anyone with back-to-back fall deadlines knows that sitting around waiting to arrive at a destination can feel like valuable time wasted. Luckily, you can stay productive while travelling on Ebus and Red Arrow — each vehicle’s got free WiFi and power outlets.Translation: you can crush your assignments and get that closed-laptop feeling before any of the fun begins at your destination. Plus, Red Arrow offers onboard entertainment if you finish your work early.
Avoid Bumping Elbows
Whether you’re more introverted or extroverted, being paired to sit with a random stranger is always hit or miss.
If awkwardly fighting over the shared armrest doesn’t sound like your idea of a good time, you can book the seat next to you on Ebus for 50% off.Prefer to ride solo? Red Arrow's upscale coaches offer single seats (and a bunch of other luxe onboard features).
Taking some time away from campus to ring in the fall season doesn’t have to be stress-inducing.
University students in BC and Alberta can seriously simplify their travel plans with Ebus and Red Arrow — these bus fleets have competitive rates, no line ups and professional drivers.
Bonus: take the stress out of packing with a baggage allowance of up to six pieces of luggage— three for free and each additional bag for $15.75 each.
Whether you’re looking for a hassle-free way to get from point A to B with Ebus, or you prefer Red Arrow’s cushy, luxurious atmosphere, the sister companies make travel easy (and more eco-friendly).
After all, your vacation should begin the second you leave your house, not upon arrival.
