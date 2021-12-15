6 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get At Giant Tiger That Everyone On Your Holiday List Will Love
Tech, toques, toys and more.
I love every second of the holiday season. I get an advent calendar each year, I make snow people, I decorate my house while singing along to Christmas tunes ("8 Days of Christmas" by Destiny's Child is my fave) and I watch every kind of holiday movie, from sappy and low-budget flicks to cinematic masterpieces.
I can't get enough of Christmas.
I'm also a pro gift giver. I pride myself on knowing what to get for everyone, and I even had my Christmas shopping done by November 1 (humble brag). When it comes to stocking stuffers though, I never know quite what to get, and I always end up buying a bunch of random things at the last minute.
Stocking stuffers are a small thing, yet somehow so hard to buy. This year, I didn't want to go to 10 different stores to find what I needed, so instead, I went to the one-stop shop for stocking stuffers, Giant Tiger, to see what I could find.
Since I grew up in B.C., Giant Tiger wasn't a thing for me until I moved out east. My friends introduced me to this unique store and I loved it.
I was in awe of the fact that you could basically buy everything you needed there: groceries, clothes (like this sweater blanket), tech, toys (did someone say air hockey?) and home décor all in one place. I couldn't believe the prices either.
The store was bright and cheery when I went on my stocking-stuffer expedition, with holiday music echoing from the speakers. I took my time walking around, browsing all of the decorations and gift sets.
In the end, I was able to find everything without breaking the bank, spending just $54 tax included. That's about $9 per item, which is ideal for a stocking stuffer or even a last-minute gift exchange.
Each Giant Tiger stocks products that suit their specific community, so you may find some gems at your local store that are different from the ones I found at mine.
If you have your eye on something that's not at your nearest location, you can always browse their wide variety of products online and order all your fave finds for curbside or in-store pickup.
You can also avoid the holiday crowds and have your goodies delivered straight to your door.
Need some inspiration? Check out the stocking stuffers I found at my local Giant Tiger store this holiday season.
Sparkly Pom-Pom Toque
Price: $12
Details: I noticed this bejewelled toque straight away because of its oversized pom-pom and rhinestone snowflakes. It even comes packed in a cute box — all you need is a bow.
This is a lovely little gift that will keep my friend's head warm and toasty as she catches real-life snowflakes on her tongue and builds a snowman with her little one.
It's also available in four different colours.
3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station
Price: $9.99
Details: I don't know about you, but I’m always competing with my boyfriend for outlets and chargers, so giving him this charging station means no more fighting over who gets to plug their phone in first.
This bad boy charges your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods all at once, no cords required.
Definitely my fave find!
Pineapple-Shaped Lip Balm
Price: $3.99
Details: There's nothing cuter than things that are smaller than they should be, and this geometric lip balm caught my eye because it looks exactly like a tiny pink pineapple.
This lip balm is perfect for that person in your life who's always getting chapped lips in the winter or the person who wants a good conversation starter — everyone will be wondering where they got it from.
Strangely, it's not actually pineapple scented. It smells like strawberry and mango, and it's made from coconut oil, beeswax and vitamin E to help your lips stay soft all winter.
Multicolour Clip-On Selfie Ring Light
Price: $7.99
Details: If you're on the lookout for a gift for an inspiring influencer (or someone who wants to up their game for virtual work meetings), then this is the item you need to give.
This rechargeable clip-on ring light attaches to your phone, so you can easily take it on and off and bring it with you wherever you go.
It also has a bunch of settings to help you capture the ultimate selfie, including different colours and effects, like strobe, pulse and two-tone.
Gold-Rimmed Tumblers
Price: $8
($10)
Housewares are my go-to present because they never fail; everyone needs bowls, cookware and glasses. And these glasses are a classy find that just squeezes into the stocking category size-wise.
They're also versatile — the gold rims make them festive enough for the holiday season (like for sipping eggnog by the fire), but they're also just subtle enough to use year round for a glass of wine or sparkling water.
They were already at a great price, but my store had them on sale for even less. Gotta love that value for money!
COCO Cones Llama Plush
Price: $6.99
Details: This piqued my interest straight away. How could it not? It's a multicoloured stuffie with huge eyes served up in a cone. I chose the llama because you can't go wrong with llamas — they're universally adored.
Little ones in your life will love collecting the different animals, and they'll be thrilled by the surprise at the bottom of the cone (spoiler alert: it's adorable).
There were so many other things that got my attention, like this nail polish set, a super cute yoga mat for at-home workouts and this sugar cookie skillet. I'll have to keep them in mind for next year.
All in all, I had a wonderful shopping experience at Giant Tiger. When I wasn't sure where to find a certain product, the staff were super friendly and more than happy to point me in the right direction.
I found some awesome stocking stuffers, and there are gift-exchange ideas at every price limit, from just a few bucks to over $25.
Giant Tiger gives back locally with community-focused projects like funding care packages for Canadian Armed Forces members, which is a huge plus when I'm looking for somewhere to shop.
Visit your nearest Giant Tiger location or visit their website to browse and buy products. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.