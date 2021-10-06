Trending Tags

7 Delicious Fall-BBQ Ideas That Prove Grilling Isn’t Just For Summer

Pies, beer-can chicken, lobster poutine and more.

7 Delicious Fall BBQ Ideas That Prove Grilling Isn’t Just For Summer
@traegergrills | Instagram, @traegergrills | Instagram

While pool parties and beach visits have wrapped up for the year, there are some summer staples that can stick around for fall — like cooking a satisfying meal on a barbecue. With a good setup, you can enjoy your favourite barbecue dishes (and new seasonal recipes) during sweater weather.

Traeger Grills has everything you need to keep your barbecue love alive throughout fall with easy-to-use grills that suit whatever space you have available. When you think about fall food, you think of comforting dishes and cozy Thanksgiving spreads, right? Traeger lets you cook your entire dinner on the grill, from the turkey and veggies to dessert and even cocktails (yes, you read that correctly).

Traeger's wood-pellet grill is to thank for this elevated style of grilling. Instead of gas or coal, it uses all-natural hardwood and smart technology to generate the perfect combination of heat and smoke for whatever you're cooking.

With Traeger's app, you can monitor your food as it cooks, adjust the temperature and inject smoke on any wifi-enabled grill with your smartphone. It can even send you notifications about how dinner is going.

It's time to throw fall recipes like baked pecan pie, candied salmon and roast chicken on the grill while basking in the autumn weather — because summer isn't the only season to enjoy a good old barbecue!

Baked Pecan Pie

Traeger Grills

Pie is a staple fall dessert, but not one you'd necessarily associate with barbecuing. Made on the Traeger grill, this pecan pie comes out infused with a wood-fired flavour that makes it extra special.

There's no magic trick here, just prep the pie as you usually would and then bake it in your Traeger grill until the pastry is crispy and the filling is set. This is best served with a generous scoop of your favourite ice cream.

Recipe

Roasted Beer-Can Chicken

Simple yet impressive, this three-ingredient recipe requires chicken, Traeger's Chicken Rub and a cold can of beer. The steam and flavour of the beer makes this chicken extra juicy and delicious.

All you have to do is preheat your Traeger grill to 350℉, season the chicken, open your beer and sit the chicken on top of the can. Set the chicken on the grill grate for about an hour and voila!

Recipe

Smoked Salmon Candy

Traeger Grills

Salmon but make it candy? Sure, why not. The salmon is marinated overnight in a mix of maple syrup, brown sugar and gin before being placed in the grill to smoke for a few hours.

Served hot or cold, this recipe is ideal for those who can't get enough of sweet and salty flavour combos.

Recipe

Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake Galette

Traeger Grills

The crisp crust, baked apples, and touches of caramel and cinnamon in this cheesecake treat will give you all the fall feels. This dish has a few steps but it's all worth it.

For this recipe, a decadent cream-cheese filling is spread across pastry dough and then topped with seasoned apples and brushed with cream. Salted caramel is drizzled on top before the whole thing is baked for 30 minutes. The hardest part is waiting for it to be cool enough to eat.

Recipe

Macaroni Cheese

Traeger Grills

This classic barbecue side dish is perfect for when you want to feed a hungry crowd. Ground mustard, paprika and breadcrumbs make this mac 'n' cheese recipe one you'll want to hang onto.

The cheesy pasta is prepped ahead of time and then finished off in the grill alongside whatever else is on the menu, be it grilled chicken, steaks or delicious roasted veggies. Once everything is complete, there's only one thing left to do: chow down.

Recipe

Grilled Hanger Steak & Lobster Fondue Poutine

Traeger Grills

You've probably never had poutine like this before. This twist on Canada's famous dish features homemade fries, steak, cheese sauce and lobster.

Once the ingredients are seasoned and ready, they're all cooked side by side in the preheated Traeger grill. All that's left to do while you wait is whip up the cheesy fondue sauce before you assemble the best poutine you've ever made.

Recipe

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

Traeger Grills

Ever had a cocktail from the grill? Let the Blackberry Bourbon Smash be your first try.

This beverage gets its distinctive flavour from the juice of grilled limes. The smoky lime juice is mixed with crushed blackberries, thyme, club soda and Traeger Simple Syrup for a delicious mocktail, or you can add two ounces of bourbon and some ice for a more grown-up drink.

Recipe

Traeger grills not only help you make flavour-packed meals, but also to get consistent results with smart settings and features like the Traeger App. The app gives you access to over 1,600 recipes, sends you notifications and allows you to adjust the grill settings from practically anywhere.

If you love to barbecue, there's no reason to pack away the grill quite yet. With the right gear and some inspirational recipes, there's nothing to stop you cooking up a storm all through autumn.

To learn more about tasty fall-barbecue recipes, check out Traeger Grills' website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

