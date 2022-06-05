7 Houses For Sale In Canada You Can Actually Buy Right Now For $250K Or Less (PHOTOS)
From the prairies to the east coast. 😍
Looking for a cheap house in Canada can be incredibly difficult, especially for young people and first-time buyers.
With house prices always seeming to be hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget for a many people, it can often feel like owning a home is impossible.
But, there is hope! There are actually plenty of houses for sale in Canada that are on the market right now for $250,000 or less, which is ideal if you're looking for a cheaper place to live.
While you'll be hard pressed to find a house for that price in a major city like Toronto or Vancouver, you can find more affordable housing in cities smaller communities like Regina, Saint John and Cape Breton.
And, some even have waterfront views and gorgeous modern interiors.
Nova Scotia Historic Home
A view of the front yard and part of the ocean from the kitchen. Right: A white house with blue accents and front yard.
Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Price: $239,000
Address: Little Harbour, NS
Description: Just fifteen minutes from fresh lobster right from the folks that caught it? Check. Beautiful historic design and original wood? Check. A low price? Check.
This Nova Scotia house is the perfect place to shack up and enjoy the beauty of the ocean.
Not only is it just a few minutes away from the water, but it's super close to two wonderful small communities with all the amenities you need. And, in a pinch, it's just a two-hour drive from Halifax.
Saskatchewan Beach House
The front of the beige house with part of its patio. Right: The views of the lake from the house's deck.
Jeff Markewich | Engel & Völkers Regina
Price: $169,900
Address: Saskatchewan Beach, SK
Description: While the prairies don't have any oceans, they do have their fair share of gorgeous lakes that offer wonderful views and great activities.
This house is just steps away from the lakeshore and promises a great opportunity to live the summer life you've always dreamed of.
And, if you don't want to brave the lake, hop in the hot tub on the deck instead!
As for the interior, the all-wood aesthetic gives it an incredibly cozy feel, even with its wide-open concept.
Waterfront Saskatchewan Home
The house and its view of the lake from the front. Right: The view of the lake from the back of the house.
Price: $209,000
Address: 1321 Pearsall Place, Cochin, SK
Description: Again, what's better than a view of the water? This lakeside spot in Saskatchewan is a great place to call home no matter what time of year it is.
In the summer, you can swim, boat and have all the water-related fun you could want. And, in the winter, you're just seconds away from your own ice-fishing playground.
Couple this with a surprisingly updated interior and you've got a pretty nice place to live!
The only catch is that this home is remote, with Saskatoon being nearly a two-hour drive away.
Modern Nova Scotia three-bedroom
The front of the historic, old-fashioned looking home.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Price: $249,000
Address: Wedgeport, NS
Description: While no water views are possible at this location, it does boast an incredibly cute interior and yard area. The modern home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and one half-bathroom.
The homey interior has a little bit of vintage charm with some more contemporary updates, such as new floors, electrical work and plumbing.
It's also close to the community of Yarmouth, which likely has all of the amenities that you might need.
Rural Ontario four-bedroom
The backyard, back of the house and part of the neighbourhood of the house.
Natalie Vaillancourt | Century 21
Price: $149,900
Address: 53 Lorne St, Cartier, ON
Description: This one's a real shocker. A house for this cheap in Ontario? And it's this big?
The four-bedroom house is located in the community of Cartier, which is just around 45 minutes outside of Sudbury.
This means it comes with all the joys of a remote, private home, while only being a short jaunt to a city with all the amenities you could need.
The house is a bit dated inside, but it's nothing a little work and TLC couldn't fix.
Hilltop home
The blue house on top of the hill.
Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $250,000
Address: Grosse Coques, NS
Description: Another Nova Scotian property makes the list. This multi-story house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great hilltop view of the ocean.
The home is also just a short walk to a nearby boardwalk at Belliveau's Cove and is close to the French-language post-secondary school Université Sainte-Anne.
And, with the recently-updated interior, not a lot of extra work needs to be done on it. Easy easy!
Wedgeport mini mansion
An aerial view of the home and it's property as well as the nearby water.
John Armstrong | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Price: $250,000
Address: Wedgeport, NS
Description: This modern five-bedroom home just minutes from the ocean is, somehow, only $250,000.
A place this nice for this price point is not often seen in Canada. It has an Ener Guide rating of 72, which means the entire house heats wonderfully.
As well, lots of the furniture is negotiable to be included in the purchase.
The biggest catch is that the interior might be a little twee for some tastes, but that's something that can be easily changed up and made to your own liking.