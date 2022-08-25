7 Super Smart Ways To Tackle Life Admin That Will Make You Feel Like An Actual Grown-Up
Claim back your time and freedom.
While you may officially be an adult (perhaps you’ve been one for a while), there are aspects of adulthood that can leave even the most serious grown-ups feeling like they know nothing at all.
As an adult, life throws tons of responsibilities at you, from career and family to housing and insurance — and fair enough if it’s all a bit overwhelming.
Consider this, though: What if there were some simple things you could do to tackle that life admin and embrace your future as a person who is more or less on top of things?
It’s possible, especially with the help of companies like belairdirect who want to make these parts of life easier than ever.
With the right advice, tools and techniques, you can get ahead of your life admin. To get you started, here are seven clever tips to help you tackle your to-do list.
Embrace The Power Of Routine
This might sound like a paradox, but firm yet flexible guidelines can bring you freedom. This is because routines remove the need to make decisions. When there’s no chance of indecision or choice anxiety, there’s no need to stress.
This isn't an argument for a strict and rigid life by any means. Everyone needs some variety to spice things up, but a little organization can go a long way. Here are a couple of simple habits to get you started:
- Lay out your clean clothes for tomorrow.
- Find your keys and put them somewhere sensible.
- Set a “wind-down” alarm about an hour before you want to get into bed.
Declutter Your Space, Clear Your Mind
It can be hard to think straight when your surroundings are chaotic. Try to set time aside regularly to refresh your living and work spaces — whether that means putting books on a shelf, dusting off a desk or washing dirty dishes.
Decluttering is as much about clearing your mind as it is about tidying up. It can be amazing how less scary your life admin looks when your desk is calm, clean and inviting.
Don’t Hide From The Important Things
There are some pieces of life admin that demand your full attention. While it may be tempting to set and forget something like car insurance, you could be paying too much or not have the coverage you need.
Tackling your car insurance situation doesn't have to be a drag. Modern companies like belairdirect are determined to make buying and managing your insurance simple and accessible.
With the smart belairdirect app, for example, you can pull up your insurance proof any time, check on your policy and make a claim in minutes. Plus, if you sign up for automerit, you can be rewarded in real time for being a safe driver.
Work Smarter, Not Harder
Finding those spots in your life admin that create extra work and kicking them to the curb is life changing.
Take home insurance, for example. If you already have car insurance, why stress over two different insurance policies when you can bundle them with belairdirect?
Not only can bundling your home and car insurance save you a whole bunch of time and energy, but it can also qualify you for some nice discounts too.
Be Smart About What You Keep In Your Life
This one is pretty straightforward. Think about all that useless stuff piled up in your closet and get rid of it already.
Fine, maybe not all of it, but only keep the things that make your life easier or more joyful. Unnecessary clutter is stressful and makes it hard to focus on what matters.
Plus, when you have less stuff, you're more likely to enjoy the things you've hung onto, especially now they’re not stashed in a dark corner of your closet.
Procrastination Doesn’t Help Things
If you can’t get things done because you dread the thought of them, you’re not alone. It can be tempting to put off tasks until tomorrow, but the longer you wait, the tougher it will be to get started.
You might avoid the work of tackling the task, but until it gets handled, it will weigh on your mind, get in the way of other (better) things and potentially cause you stress.
Do yourself a favour and get the annoying, nasty or tiring things done ASAP so you can move on.
There’s An App For That
There are plenty of apps that can help you manage your life admin. For example, belairdirect’s app provides fast, straightforward access to all your insurance information so you don't have to spend another second worrying about it.
Other apps you might want to check out for getting on top of your life admin include Jour, a journalling app for iOS that helps you start your day mindfully; Todoist, which helps take your to-do lists to the next level; and Planta, a feature-packed app for helping you care for plants.
Adulthood is here to stay, so you may as well accept, embrace and make the most of it — life admin and all.
And remember, there’s plenty of help out there. Some companies get it and are providing easy-to-use products and services in a smarter way than ever before, like belairdirect’s home and car insurance.
With some good advice and the right app or two in your pocket, stressing about your life admin will soon be a thing of the past.
To learn more about belairdirect, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.