Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content

7 Tax Filing Tips Every Canadian Millennial Should Know, According To A Tax Expert

Here's how to maximize your return.

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
7 Tax Filing Tips Every Canadian Millennial Should Know, According To A Tax Expert
Christina Morillo | Pexels, Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Tax season is approaching once again, folks. It's been a doozy of a year, and wherever you're at, a little extra money in the bank is always a good thing. Though filing taxes seems a daunting task, it's best not to procrastinate so you can maximize your return.

You don't have to do it alone, and with a trusted expert — like an H&R Block Tax Expert— by your side, filing your taxes could be a lot easier.

While you may be harbouring some (very valid) tax-related worries, opting for assistance from a reputable company can reduce unnecessary stress. With H&R Block, a company that’s been a tax-season saviour for nearly 60 years, you’ll have access to a large network of reliable experts.

They’re pros when it comes to the tax system, and each Tax Expert gets annual training at H&R Block's Tax Academy. This ensures that they’re up to speed on the Canadian tax code and ready to maximize your refund.

Before you give H&R Block a shout, check out these tax-filing tips and tricks (straight from the source).

Get Even More Money Back By Claiming Your WFH Expenses

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Many Canadians have enjoyed the freedom and flexibility of remote work, but did you know there's a big financial advantage to WFH life as well? By claiming your home-office expenses, you can get even more money back than you might have thought.

There are two different ways to go about getting this refund. There's a flat-rate option, which allows you to get up to $500 back (or $2 for every day you worked from home, up to 250 days).

On the other hand, you might want to claim the specific amount you paid for your eligible WFH expenses using a more detailed method. Keep in mind that you'll need to provide supporting documents, including receipts and employer-signed forms, to back up your claim.

Lower Your Taxes This Year By Repaying Your COVID-19 Benefits

Priscilla Du Preez | Unsplash

Depending on your line of work and specific situation, you might have received a federal COVID-19 support benefit, like the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB).

If, after receiving this money, you realized that you were ineligible, you have until January 1, 2023, to repay the funds.

The good news here is that you can use your repayments to lower the taxes you owe when you file your return.

Get Your Refund ASAP

Windows | Unsplash

The early bird gets the worm. Your parents and teachers likely shared this idiom with you when you were younger, and there's definitely some truth to it.

The sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you'll get your refund. That money you get back could earn interest if you invest it, so filing taxes ASAP means maximizing your returns.

File early — the CRA opened on Monday, February 21. In the coming weeks and days, be sure that you've got all of the information you need to set yourself up for a stress-free tax season.

Get Your Ducks In A Row & Track Those Expenses

Nataliya Vaitkevich | Pexels

Okay, tracking your receipts for expenses should be an ongoing habit. That said, you can certainly take some time to round up those receipts now. It's not too late.

Take photos of your receipts and save them to your device (just in case those paper copies get lost or faded). If you're self-employed, you can even claim eligible expenses like cell phones and office supplies.

Big-ticket items like computers or car payments can be partially claimed as depreciation over a set period of time. Talk to an H&R Block Tax Expert to see what this means for you.

You Might Be Entitled To More Benefits & Deductions Than You Think

PNW Production | Pexels

Many millennials don't claim the benefits and deductions that they're entitled to. Don't make this mistake — consult with tax experts who can tell you about all the deductions and benefits that might apply to your claim.

For example, if you moved last year (as many have throughout the pandemic), you might be able to claim moving expenses. If you bought personal protective equipment (PPE) for your job, you can claim the cost of it (just include your employer-certified T2200 form).

And whatever you contribute to your RRSP reduces your taxable income (while helping you achieve your financial goals). Definitely worthwhile!

Figure Out If The CWB Benefit Applies To You

Thirdman | Pexels

The Canada workers benefit (CWB), a refundable tax credit for low-income households, has new rules that might apply to you now (even if they didn't in the past).

The eligible income level has increased — for individuals, it's up to $32,244 and for households, up to $42,197. You might just qualify this time around.

Plus, the new “secondary-earner exemption” means that your partner's income might not actually impact your eligibility for CWB (yay!).

Heads-Up: It's Way Too Easy To Miss Or Give The Wrong Info

Tirachard Kumtanom | Pexels

H&R Block's Tax Experts have found that people often report income twice or miss it entirely. Be sure to report both your main income and any additional cash you earned on the side. Even tips are taxable!

There are hefty fines for people who file their taxable income incorrectly. Omitting any relevant information on your return can cost you a lot down the road.

Bottom line: include anything and everything. Too much info is better than not enough.

Whether you're a student, running a small business, getting paid in USD or working a few side gigs, H&R Block's Tax Experts can help you through your tax-return journey.

Procrastinators and homebodies will be happy to hear that there are a bunch of ways to go about filing taxes with H&R Block. You can file in person or drop off at an office location near you, upload your tax forms and have a Tax Expert prepare them remotely, or do it all yourself online.

The company’s got nearly 60 years behind it, with pros who know all the ins and outs of Canadian taxes. They’ll find the right service for your specific needs, whether that's tax prep, audit assistance or something in between.

That means you can breathe a little easier this tax season.

Learn more about filing taxes with an H&R Block Tax Expert on their website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

costco

The Most Popular US Department Stores Were Just Ranked & Costco Isn't #1

These stores all survived the 2021 “Great Resignation” affecting retail across the board.

Costco is among the most popular department stores in the U.S. at the end of 2021.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Since the late 19th century Americans have been shopping at department stores for clothes, food, household goods, and more. Department stores have historically been anchor stores in malls or shopping centers, but today more of these retail outlets are standalone destinations for one-stop shopping for everything from cosmetics to lawn furniture and pet supplies.

Today brick-and-mortar stores are only one facet of these omnichannel retail chains, each of which now offers varying degrees of e-commerce with in-store pickup and delivery options expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic. Department stores that sell food and cleaning products were deemed essential and able to stay open during the lockdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
us small towns

The Cutest Small Towns In The US To Add To Your Road Trip Bucket List

50 of the most adorable places across the country!

Granville, Ohio & the Great Falls of the Potomac River, Maryland.

Kenneth Sponsler | Dreamstime.com, Vadim Startsev | Dreamstime.com

Friendly neighbors, safe streets, excellent schools, and quieter regions near bustling cities are all qualities some of the best small towns in America share in common. To find the best small towns to live in across America, Stacker referenced Niche's Best Places to Live study, released in August 2021, which ranked American towns by overall quality of life. The variables used by Niche include cost of living, health and fitness, and weather. Any town with more than 40,000 people was excluded.

The top cities on this list run the gamut from long-established villages in the suburbs of New York City to planned communities in Virginia and Texas. They feature stops on the Underground Railroad, buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, and community traditions—apple festivals, communal gardens, ice cream socials, and harvest markets—reflecting their roots as farming towns.

Keep ReadingShow less
average us salaries

The Average Salary You Can Expect Six Years After Graduating From The Best College, By State

Your student loan debt is probably higher.

Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Jon Bilous | Dreamstime.com

Deciding where to go to college is one of the biggest decisions a teenager has to make in their lives, ultimately having an impact on everything from future earnings and potential student loan debt to which opportunities they’ll be afforded to network with alumni.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are also other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, their field of study, whether they want to study abroad... the list goes on. While most best-college lists tend to be topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools with amazing education offerings for every college-bound high school senior.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lunar New Year

Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coins Are Available Now & They're Absolutely Gorgeous

The Royal Canadian Mint just dropped five Year of the Tiger coins! 👀

@canadianmint | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While a lot of us celebrated the new year on January 1, many Asian countries and people with Asian heritage are waiting until February 1 this year to ring in the new year. The Lunar New Year, that is.

Keep ReadingShow less