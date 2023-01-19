A British TikToker Who Moved To BC Is Confused AF About Taxes & Canadians Are In Agreement
"I have no idea what you can 'claim' or can't claim."
This TikToker from England moved to Vancouver, and there's one part of being a newcomer to Canada that she's having some difficulty with — filing taxes. The comment section makes it abundantly clear that even Canadians on TikTok dread tax season.
In the video, Lauren Keen talks about how in England, it's more straightforward. "Your tax gets taken out every single month, and that's that," she says. "You never have to think about it."
In Canada, however, she keeps being told she has to file her taxes. Which begs the question: "What the f*** does that mean?"
People in the comments section empathized with her. One user wrote, "Welcome to Canada. Even WE don't have a clue how to deal with them"
Others chimed in with some tips. "Sometimes Public Libraries hold workshops to help you do your taxes. Don't forget to ask your employer for your T-4 or whatever form applies to you," one person wrote.
Another said that they use the TurboTax app. "Very easy and [...] it's free."
As much as people agree that filing taxes is a pretty tedious process, some folks focussed on the good that comes out of it: "I get like $3,000 back every year."
Even so, one user wrote, "I’m dreading it honestly."
No matter how afraid you might be of tax season, take solace in the fact that you're not alone.
In Canada, taxes are due on Sunday, April 30, and experts recommend planning ahead and staying organized to avoid a last-minute scramble right before the deadline.